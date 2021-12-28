ONTARIO — Starting in January, Four Rivers Cultural Center will be home to a new Diverse Ability Speaker Series that will feature speakers from a variety of topics for each month throughout May. The first presentation on Jan. 13 is titled “We are Blind.” Following that will be, “We are Deaf” on Feb. 10; “We Interpret to Connect Us All” on March 10; “We care for Someone with Down’s” on April 7; and “We Care for Someone with Autism” on May 12.
In an email on Dec. 23, Moderator Kaethlyn Elliott said that the speakers for January include Nyssa High School graduate Taylor Talbot, a Paralympian who competed as a runner in the Tokyo Paralympics in August.
Talbot, who graduated from Nyssa in 2019, will be speaking virtually, as she has moved to Chula Vista, California, to undergo training professional athletic training.
The young athlete, who is going blind, hopes she can compete again before she has any further loss of sight.
Also speaking will be Nelacey Porter who is also blind, is a former Paralympian who has had extensive, international experience in running.
Porter has also been a guest on the Oprah Winfrey Show, and will be speaking about those experiences, and what life has been like since losing his sight completely.
Also, noteworthy, Argus Observer and Independent-Enterprise Reporter Corey Evan is scheduled to speak about autism in the May event. Evan was invited to speak following an Argus staff pick he wrote in December, after his brother died. In the column, he spoke about how his brother had severe autism, while Evan had a more mild version, which enables him to function well in his day to day life.
Elliott, who is a linguist, writer, and educator will be the moderator for the five-month series.
She said Her goal is to “show the humanity of people on the margins of the majority and how sometimes, they laugh but more often struggle over myths or apathy surrounding their differences.”
