Treasure Valley Community College students part of the College Assistance Migrant Program, or CAMP, help plant vegetables at the Next Chapter Food Pantry and Garden in May of 2017. The volunteering is part of the program’s attempt to have its students volunteer out in the community. The college will receive $474,999 for its CAMP program this year.
ONTARIO — Students who are migrant and seasonal agricultural workers, or whose parents are, are the reason behind nearly a-half million in federal funding heading to Treasure Valley Community College. It is one of two in the state to benefit from more than $900,000 from the College Assistance Migrant Program, the other being Oregon State University.
TVCC will receive $474,999 for its CAMP program, which will support 30 commuter students, according to a news release from U.S. Sens. Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden. The Democratic congressmen announced on Monday regarding the U.S. Department of Education’s assistance program.
The money will help the aforementioned students enroll and complete their first year in college, and continue their post-secondary degrees, according to the release.
“Higher education can open many doors for students, but it can be challenging to make the leap to higher education, especially when you’re coming in from an underrepresented community,” said Merkley.
Wyden said he was glad to see the students get help “to make it through the challenges that often arise during the first academic year.”
The funded projects provide services, such as counseling, tutoring, skills workshops, financial aid stipends, health services and housing assistance to support eligible students during their first year of college.
Oregon State University received $475,— for its CAMP Community College Alliance program, which will support 35 commuter students.
The CAMP program serves about 2,400 students across the U.S. each year, with 75% of them going on to get an associates or bachelors degree.
