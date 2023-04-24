CAMP members volunteer in garden for local food pantry

Treasure Valley Community College students part of the College Assistance Migrant Program, or CAMP, help plant vegetables at the Next Chapter Food Pantry and Garden in May of 2017. The volunteering is part of the program’s attempt to have its students volunteer out in the community. The college will receive $474,999 for its CAMP program this year.

 Argus Observer, file

ONTARIO — Students who are migrant and seasonal agricultural workers, or whose parents are, are the reason behind nearly a-half million in federal funding heading to Treasure Valley Community College. It is one of two in the state to benefit from more than $900,000 from the College Assistance Migrant Program, the other being Oregon State University.

TVCC will receive $474,999 for its CAMP program, which will support 30 commuter students, according to a news release from U.S. Sens. Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden. The Democratic congressmen announced on Monday regarding the U.S. Department of Education’s assistance program.



