ONTARIO — For Jaylee Tschida, getting to the Malheur County Fair has been a challenge enough, given that she lives in Illinois with her family. But this year she joined hundreds of other potential exhibitors who never got to the fair and settled for an online auction to sell her animal.
However, her 4-H experience did not end there, as Jaylee was one of 18 4-H members who were interviewed about the records they have kept about their projects they have worked as their 4-H year, which starts Oct. 1, comes to a close and they prepare for the new year.
Jaylee’s grandparents are Dan and Jan Tschida, of rural Ontario, who she comes and stays with during the summer to help them out, as well as to participate in 4-H and gets ready for the fair.
One of her projects is beef, which Dan Tschida buys, and sends her the pictures to let choose her animal that will be her project, Jaylee said.
She has been in 4-H since the seventh grade and has been coming out to Malheur County for about four years. She lives in Bement, Illinois, a town in the east central part of the state.
In addition to her beef projects, Jaylee community service project is helping out at the Four Rivers Community Garden, next to the Next Chapter Food Pantry on Southwest Fifth Street, working there on Tuesday’s, the only time it is open because of the pandemic.
The novel coronavirus COVID-19 has caused her to be more cautious about the things she does, Jaylee said, adding that she keeps her distance and watches where she goes and what she does.
When in school, she is a member of Family, Career and Community Leaders of American, an organization that focuses on career development in school.
Helping out the community has been a focus of her’s while in 4-H, Jaylee said, and learning new things.
Barbara Brody, Oregon State University Extension agent, said keeping records during their 4-H career can help set up members for success in the future, having their information ready for such things as filling out college applications, job applications or prepare for job interviews.
In addition to completing her 4-H project, Jaylee is applying for a County Medal of Community Service, for her work with the Community Garden.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.