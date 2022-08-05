Purchase Access

ONTARIO — Youth with animal projects in this year’s Malheur County Fair have been competing all week in their respective classes. Some already have wrapped up the competition end of things and have ribbons hanging near their projects, some are waiting for livestock auctions and final judging and awards on Saturday, and others will be wrapping up competitions today and Saturday.

The newspaper was able to catch up with some of the youth in various 4-H clubs on Thursday afternoon as they were hanging out with their livestock projects. Most expressed a desire to eventually be in FFA. Both organizations emphasize agriculture; however, 4-H is an after-school program sponsored by local extension services; whereas FFA is a formal education program sponsored by local schools.



