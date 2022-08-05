Charlianne Grace, of Ontario, pauses for a photo with her Jr Steer, Jett, an Angus/Hereford, on Thursday. Jett is part of a two-year Heifer Replacement Program that Charlianne is participating in, which will help her get her future herd started.
Claire Johnson, of Vale, moves quickly as she hauls a bucket of water for her market steer. This is her fourth year in 4-H, and her second competing with steer. Claire will be going into ninth grade this fall.
ONTARIO — Youth with animal projects in this year’s Malheur County Fair have been competing all week in their respective classes. Some already have wrapped up the competition end of things and have ribbons hanging near their projects, some are waiting for livestock auctions and final judging and awards on Saturday, and others will be wrapping up competitions today and Saturday.
The newspaper was able to catch up with some of the youth in various 4-H clubs on Thursday afternoon as they were hanging out with their livestock projects. Most expressed a desire to eventually be in FFA. Both organizations emphasize agriculture; however, 4-H is an after-school program sponsored by local extension services; whereas FFA is a formal education program sponsored by local schools.
Among the youth was Charlianne Grace, of Ontario. She will be going into the eighth grade this year and she has been in 4-H for four years. She has five animals in projects altogether in this year’s fair, including a market lamb and four cattle in various categories. One of her cattle projects is a heifer and calf that are part of a Heifer Replacement Program.
The program is a two-year project for youth in 4-H or FFA, which is supported by the Malheur County Cattlemens Association, according to Barbara Brody, associate professor of practice of 4-H with Malheur County OSU Extension Office. She said the overall goal of the project is to help youth get their herd started. Brody noted that cattle is one of the number one commodities in Malheur County. The Heifer Replacement Program started about 13 or 14 years ago, she said.
“It’s really to help kids develop their herd,” Brody said.
The program has them getting a heifer, breeding it, then bringing the calf and cow back to show at the fair. Once a student has completed that, along with a host of other qualifications and criteria, they get to keep the cow and calf.
Charlianne said some of the other requirements include writing letters back and forth with the association and giving speeches. After this year’s fair, she aims to keep her calf, Jett, and heifer, Jetta.
Charlianne showed her Jr Steer, Jett, an Angus/Hereford, on Wednesday, earning a Grand Champion ribbon. On Thursday, she showed her market lab and today she will show her calf, Jett, again.
Her favorite thing about being in 4-H is the experience of it.
“It’s fun to do and you get to see the different personalities of all the animals,” Charlianne said.
For young ones considering joining 4-H to do their own animal project, she suggests starting out small, with something such as a chicken.
“See if you like it, then move up to a goat, sheep or cow,” Charlianne said.
Isabella Maag, of Vale, has been in 4-H for five years. This year, she was showing her market steer, Maximus. She will be heading into ninth grade at Vale High School this fall, and plans to go into FFA when she gets there.
Isabella said her favorite part of being in 4-H is making new friends and the hardest part is dealing with the different emotions, such as frustration, that come up while working with the animals.
She has been raising Maximus since February, and he is about 16 to 17 months old, she said. She is hopeful that she’ll be able to make her money back and then some on the project, which cost $1,250 just to purchase.
Cousins Payton Hartley and Luke Baker, of Nyssa, were hanging out with their respective swine projects on Thursday afternoon. They both are in the Owyhee 4-H Club and aim to eventually be in FFA.
Payton will be going into fifth grade in Nyssa and said this was her first year showing a pig, but her second year in 4-H. She said with a smile that her favorite thing about her animal project, Porky, will be selling it.
Luke is going into the eighth grade and has also been in 4-H for two years. He said his favorite part about having an animal is hanging out with it. When asked what was the hardest, Luke said, “Walking them every day and trying to clean them off and get them used to being around you.”
This is the first year for Sayla Galkowski, of Vale, who is going into ninth grade. She was busy washing her lamb ahead of a showmanship competition on Thursday, and had earned a Red Ribbon for a market competition the day before.
When asked what she liked most and least about the program, Sayla had the following to say.
“I love how it tests you and lets you make mistakes,” she said, nothing that the hardest part was, “probably training the sheep and getting its weight up.”
