4-H Association hosts Fair 101 to discuss new MOU, schedule changes and more

4-H members work on removing a sleeve from a sheep to get him ready for showmanship on Thursday at the Malheur County Fair in Ontario in 2018. This year's fair is Tuesday through Saturday with open class exhibit check in being today and tomorrow.
ONTARIO — A week ahead of the official start of the Malheur County Fair, the Malheur County 4-H Association hosted Fair 101. The aim: provide information and answer questions about the 2022 fair, including weigh-in schedules, memorandums of understanding, changes, various rules and other details.
The meeting was held at the Oregon State University Extension Office.
Some of the fair rules that were referenced during the meeting involve sanitation and safety. 4-H students are required to wear closed-toed shoes while around the animals, but are not limited to wearing personal clothing when attending the rodeo or during events outside of their 4-H duties. It was also mentioned that participants shouldn’t be consuming food while in the barns. Furthermore, 4-H students should be handling the majority of their duties. However, there is the possibility of an instructor demonstrating the various duties, in order to show the students how the job is done correctly. There are exceptions for students with disabilities.
One of the main topics of the night revolved around the MOU form required to get animal projects weighed in. There was a slight change in the original form, adding additional information at the bottom of the form. The new information involves a third-party company, Nichols Accounting, that will require access to personal information, such as the participant’s address, in order to write and send the checks for their sales, according to information received at the Fair 101 meeting.
The exhibitor MOU deadline for Malheur County Fair is the same as initial weigh-in dates for each species, according to information on the Malheur County Fair weigh-in schedule. Beef exhibitors should bring their MOU to the beef weigh-in.
Since the publishing of the official fair book, there have been some scheduling adjustments in the steer/cattle classification.
For more information regarding the schedule changes or other information regarding the fair, contact the Malheur County Fair Manager Dawnita Haueter at (541) 889-3431.
