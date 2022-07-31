4-H Association hosts Fair 101 to discuss new MOU, schedule changes and more

4-H members work on removing a sleeve from a sheep to get him ready for showmanship on Thursday at the Malheur County Fair in Ontario in 2018. This year's fair is Tuesday through Saturday with open class exhibit check in being today and tomorrow.

 Leslie Thompson, file | The Argus Observer

ONTARIO — A week ahead of the official start of the Malheur County Fair, the Malheur County 4-H Association hosted Fair 101. The aim: provide information and answer questions about the 2022 fair, including weigh-in schedules, memorandums of understanding, changes, various rules and other details.

The meeting was held at the Oregon State University Extension Office.



