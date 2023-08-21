ONTARIO — Five locals were included among 18 indictments related to drug trafficking and firearms that were announced by the U.S. Attorney’s Office - District of Idaho during a special news conference on Monday morning.
Efren Avilez-Lopez, Maria Medina-Zeveda, Efren Alexander Avilez-Pacheco and Cheyenne Juarez, all of Ontario, were charged with federal drug and gun violations. Additionally, Tracy Nunes, of Payette, was indicted on two counts of distribution of methamphetamine by a grand jury in the District of Oregon.
These indictments were issued over the past several months by federal grand juries in Idaho, along with one in Oregon. According to those records, the defendants distributed large amounts of methamphetamine and fentanyl throughout southwestern Idaho and eastern Oregon. Many had guns while distributing the narcotics.
Overall, law enforcement sized 98 pounds of meth, about 21,000 fentanyl pills, 531 grams of fentanyl powder, 38 firearms, three bullet-proof vests and $121,615. Officials allege several of those involved are associated with local street gangs tied to the Jalisco Nuevo Generation Cartel.
“Idaho is safer today” because of combined efforts of multiple state and local law enforcement agencies, said U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit during the conference.
He said the work done “dismantled drug trafficking organizations that fuel addiction, cause overdose deaths, lead to gun violence and threaten the wonderful quality of life in Idaho.”
Hurwit said the indictments were for 48 separate counts with 19 of those being drug-related offenses, two being for firearms and four for drugs and guns.
He noted that the investigation has been ongoing for several months and included earlier charges and sentencing in February and March for Isaac Bright and Jordan Khan, respectively sentenced to 120 months and 98 months in federal prison.
Hurwit commented that other than those men’s sentences and three others pending for Paul Almaraz, Robert Chase and Cesar Javier Avila-Molina, the other defendants, including the five local ones are “presumed innocent until charges are confirmed in court.”
A summary of indictments for the local individuals facing federal charges, according to the news release, follows.
Avilez-Lopez was indicted for distributing 25 pounds of meth and possession with intent to distribute 21 pounds of meth;
Medina-Zevada was indicted for distributing 35 pounds of meth and possession with intent to distribute 21 pounds of meth;
Avilez-Pacheco was indicted on possession with intent to distribute meth, fentanyl and cocaine, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug-trafficking crime. Avilez Pacheco, a Mexican national, is also facing violations of terms of his supervised release stemming from a 2019 federal drug-trafficking conviction and his subsequent deportation to Mexico;
Juarez was indicted on one count of distribution of meth.
Owenn Mitchell, of Salem, also was indicted on two counts of aiding and abetting the distribution of meth.
Other individuals facing a variety of charges include Sergio Cisneros-Guzman aka Salamon Hernandez-Medina, Jason Castillo and Robert Glenn, all of Nampa; Shaunda Buffi, Anthony Lopez Megan Mackey, Breana Rojas, Rigoverto Hernandez, Bonifacio Nichiolas-Ruiz, all of Caldwell; Andrew Walthall, of Kuna; Jose Pedraza, of Meridian; Sonya Trujillo and Michael McClain, both of Boise; and Zach Vitale, of Idaho Falls.
Distribution charges carry mandatory minimum prison sentences depending on the amount and type of drugs, according to the news release. Maximum prison sentences range from up to 20 years to life in prison; with unlawful possession of a firearm carrying a 15-year maximum.
“It is important for the public to know that federal, state and local law enforcement are proactively working to dismantle drug trafficking enterprises in the Treasure Valley and elsewhere in Idaho,” said Hurwit in the news release.
He lauded “extremely strong partnerships” in Idaho and Oregon, commenting “These cases send a strong message that Idaho is not open for the drug business.”
During the press conference, Canyon County Sheriff Kieran Donahue commended Hurwit’s office for their help in prosecuting the cases. He said the danger of fentanyl is real, not imagined, and hoped the indictments would highlight the dangers to citizens and law enforcement. He also spoke firmly about those accused. When it comes to putting the greater community at risk, he said “these people don’t care.”
There were myriad law enforcement agencies that aided the Treasure Valley Metro Violent Crimes Task Force. Local agencies mentioned in the news release include Malheur County Sheriff’s Office, Ontario Police Department, Oregon State Police and the High Desert Drug Task Force.
