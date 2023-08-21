ONTARIO — Five locals were included among 18 indictments related to drug trafficking and firearms that were announced by the U.S. Attorney’s Office - District of Idaho during a special news conference on Monday morning.

Efren Avilez-Lopez, Maria Medina-Zeveda, Efren Alexander Avilez-Pacheco and Cheyenne Juarez, all of Ontario, were charged with federal drug and gun violations. Additionally, Tracy Nunes, of Payette, was indicted on two counts of distribution of methamphetamine by a grand jury in the District of Oregon.



