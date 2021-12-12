ONTARIO — Health providers serving the Western Treasure Valley region are replete with COVID-19 relief funding allocated from the American Rescue Plan Act rural payments, with $4,878,687 awarded to 26 entities in the area. Payments were released this month by the Human Resources and Services Administration to health providers and suppliers who have served the rural Medicaid, Children’s Health Insurance Program, and Medicare beneficiaries, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
Of the 26 entities that applied for and received funds in the Western Treasure Valley, funds were allocated to providers in Nyssa, Ontario, Fruitland, Payette and Weiser.
A total of $539,456 was received by 13 providers in Fruitland, which all had similar business names. Unlike providers in other towns, the majority in Fruitland were businesses from out-of-state or well outside the region. Three were from Idaho, including Advanced Health Care Corporation based in Meridian and AHC Home Health of Coeur D’Alene and AHC of Lewiston. Other similarly named entities were from Utah, Nevada, Arizona, Colorado. Multiple calls were placed to the majority of those entities, including the Meridian listing, to request comment on how they were tied to the Fruitland area. One person with AHC of Lewiston said they weren’t serving the Fruitland area to her knowledge, but that she would have an administrator reach back out to the newspaper. No calls were returned from there or any of the other providers with “AHC” in their names.
According to information from the CDC about the rural ARPA payments, they ranged from $500 to $43 million, with an average payment of $170,700 per provider.
Three local entities were awarded more than the average. Those were Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center-Ontario at $2,785,420, Weiser Valley Hospital at $578,696 and Valley Family Health Care at $462,970.
The newspaper also reached out to individual entities who received more than average funds to see how they would be putting those to use and to talk about services they have provided to the community during the pandemic.
Weiser Valley Hospital did not return calls by press time. Responses follow from Saint Alphonsus and Valley Family.
Saint Alphonsus
The newspaper caught up with Dina Ellwanger, president of the Ontario hospital, and Lannie Checketts, chief financial officer for the Saint Alphonsus Health System, which covers Idaho and Oregon, during a Microsoft Teams meeting on Thursday.
Ellwanger noted that Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Ontario’s ARPA funding would be significant for the medical facility, with Checketts adding that the Fruitland Health Plaza was tied into the overall funding received.
“It will contribute to the continued success of keeping all the services available in our organization, and maybe not have to rely so much on traveling nurses,” Ellwanger said. “Without funding such as this, in general, we have to evaluate how our services are packaged.”
Currently, the hospital has 15 traveling nurses allocated from Federal Emergency Management Agency, and they will be here through Jan. 14. On Thursday, the hospital just saw the last two of the five National Guard members who were stationed there leave.
“We’re sad to see them go, they are great,” she said, noting that the guards helped in a variety of tasks.
“I cannot stress how successful their support was.”
And while some nurses have traveled to Ontario to help out, other nurses and staff have left to go help elsewhere, Ellwanger explained.
“A lot of staff, not just nurses, decided to go travel because there was such a need throughout the nation,” she explained.
When some of Saint Alphonsus’ staff did so, “it really hit us hard,” she said. However, she noted that thanks to help from FEMA, Ontario never had to shut down any services.
Ellwanger and Checketts said funds could be utilized in a variety of ways, including recruitment and retention, and doing what it takes to treat patients locally.
Ellwanger did not say whether there were any specific projects in mind for the local facility, stating rather that the Health System is constantly reviewing all of its locations and evaluation services.
Checketts noted that Saint Alphonsus also submitted an application for Phase 4 general distribution funds. Those have not been awarded or received yet.
“We are happy for the ARPA rural payment,” he said.
Checketts noted that they would be using those funds in accordance with the guidelines, adding that the spending was fairly open, but there are terms Saint Alphonsus “will be stringent” about, including quarterly reporting.
Saint Alphonsus has been heavily involved in helping the community since the onset of COVID, having been one of the first three entities in the entire state to get a first shipment of vaccines. Those were dispensed immediately, Ellwanger noted. In May, they offered vaccine clinics one to two times a week, allowing community members to come in to get vaccinated. There were also two drive-up fairs in the parking garage, where they managed to vaccinate about 350 people per day.
“This was a huge plus for community members who couldn’t get into the hospital easily,” she said.
In addition to testing which could be accessed through the emergency department, it was eventually offered curbside. Any patients were allowed to be seen through the emergency department, Ellwanger explained. However, those with symptoms were kept in separate areas as those without.
At the Fruitland Health Plaza, Urgent Care and the family practice clinic offered testing from the beginning, Ellwanger said, and also offered a drive-up service for that. Additionally, it hosted vaccine clinics Monday through Friday, which is still available.
“It’s a good thing, and now that children 5 and above [are eligible], we will continue to offer it,” she said. “We wish more people would take us up on it.”
The facility also faced additional expenses, as did other organizations, when having to add Plexiglass barriers and order more personal protective equipment, such as gloves, masks, hand sanitizer and other supplies.
It was noteworthy that the Ontario location never had to cut back on its services due to the pandemic.
“We got creative,” Ellwanger noted.
One of the ways this was accomplished was through a layout change of the facility with new pathways. Staff utilized half of the hospital to treat anyone with symptoms, and the other half for those without. Additionally, the facility set up rigorous screening processes for staff, patients and community members to enter the facility. Those screeners, which were hired as extra staff, are still in place, 24/7, Ellwanger noted.
“It’s really important to call out that when the pandemic hit, there was a huge increase in supplies,” she said, adding that it was a huge impact for small organizations to try to find enough for everybody.
In addition to supplies, there were extra staff not just to handle screening, but to handle extra COVID testing, registering patients, collecting specimens and running lab tests.
Ellwanger noted that there are upwards of 100 additional lab tests being done every day since COVID.
She gave a nod of appreciation for her colleagues.
“A special, special appreciation for health-care providers over the last almost two years — their compassion and commitment — they have been the strength of the facility.”
Ellwanger said the ARPA rural funding was another nod to their hard work.
Valley Family could use funds toward building a new clinic
Valley Family Health Care Chief Executive Officer Tim Heinze, in an email on Thursday, said the application process was very detailed and rigorous, and that funding has been received.
As officials there were just notified a couple weeks ago about it and, it has not been determined how best to use it at this time. However, he said there is a possibility it would go toward a new clinic in Ontario near the former Presbyterian Community Care Center, which is currently being renovated to create affordable housing.
“This is an area with a lot of needs, including some individuals who have transportation challenges. We are working on getting community input on this project and have tentatively scheduled a community meeting on Jan. 20,” Heinze said, adding that more details were pending.
He said the demand for care at Valley Family’s medical, women’s and pediatric clinics, all in Ontario, have burgeoned in recent years, and at this stage in the pandemic, “we are nearing or exceeding capacity at certain times.”
A new clinic would help alleviate some of the demand and provide the entity the opportunity to “reach new vulnerable populations” that would be targeted by the affordable housing next door. Heinze says the estimated cost is about $2.4 million. As such, the ARPA funds would enable Valley Family not to rely so much on operational income or reserves to see it to fruition.
“We feel it would be a great use of federal funding to further our mission to take care of everyone in our communities, regardless of insurance type or ability to pay,” he said.
“Collaborating to provide its residents with health and behavioral health services will fit into an overall community initiative to prevent homelessness and improve housing outcomes for low income and vulnerable individuals/families,” Heinze said.
Valley Family’s ARPA allocation shows up under the Payette, Idaho column, and the newspaper asked whether having multiple facilities throughout the Valley helped get them more funding.
Heinze said he didn’t think the number of facilities were factored in directly, but criteria did include “a comparison of pre- and during-pandemic periods to help offset lower revenues and higher expenses.”
Throughout the pandemic, Valley Family has offered an assortment of services related to COVID-19, including testing and vaccinations.
Early on, Valley Family was providing testing when there weren’t many other options available, and also started vaccination shortly after it was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. As of his email on Thursday, Heinze said the entity had provided 17,551 COVID-19 tests and administered 12,574 vaccine doses.
With transportation a challenge in the rural area, Valley Family utilized its mobile access care unit to set up at various locations throughout the community. Overall, Heinze said this included more than 60 drive-thru events in several different cities, and locations, such as businesses, schools and Treasure Valley Community College. Additionally, Valley Family partnered with several other agencies at a variety of COVID testing and vaccine clinics.
Furthermore, it has provided “countless hours of education for patients and others in our communities,” Heinze said.
“There has been a significant amount of mis- and disinformation, and countering that with trusted providers and staff giving solid, factual info has allowed and encouraged people to do what is best and right for themselves and their families,” he said.
The funding will enable Valley Family to continue to focus on their patients and how to best meet their needs — now and in the future, Heinze said.
“We are proud of the role we have played in combatting the virus and keeping our communities safe and healthy,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.