3-year-old drowns in Payette River

Rudy Park’s air station is on higher ground to the left of the park’s launch ramp for inflatable rafts, which is visible at right. The Payette River put-in point is located at the twin bridges area. 

 The Argus Observer | file

NEW PLYMOUTH — Payette County Swift Water Rescue Team, along with the assistance of the Malheur County Sheriff’s Office and the Baker County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team, recovered the body of a 3-year-old boy who had drowned in the Payette River near the Highway 52 bridge Sunday afternoon.

The child had been playing in the water with his parents, according to news release from the Payette County Sheriff’s Office. At about 3:50 p.m., Payette County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call which reported that a child was missing on the river.

Responding to the scene with Payette County Sheriff’s Office was Baker County Sheriff’s Office, New Plymouth Fire Department, Payette Fire Department, Ontario Fire Department, Payette County Paramedics, and New Plymouth QRU to begin the search for the missing child.

The news release states that the child was found at 8 p.m. “near one of the bridge pylons by the Malheur County Sheriff’s Office.” The release goes on to state that the Baker County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team was able to recover the child.

Payette County Coroner Keith Schuller determined the cause of death as a freshwater drowning.

Tags

Load comments