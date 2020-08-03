3-year-old drowns in Payette River

NEW PLYMOUTH — Payette County Swift Water Rescue Team, along with the assistance of the Malheur County Sheriff’s Office and the Baker County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team, recovered the body of a 3-year-old boy who had drowned in the Payette River near the Highway 52 bridge Sunday afternoon.
The child had been playing in the water with his parents, according to news release from the Payette County Sheriff’s Office. At about 3:50 p.m., Payette County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call which reported that a child was missing on the river.
Responding to the scene with Payette County Sheriff’s Office was Baker County Sheriff’s Office, New Plymouth Fire Department, Payette Fire Department, Ontario Fire Department, Payette County Paramedics, and New Plymouth QRU to begin the search for the missing child.
The news release states that the child was found at 8 p.m. “near one of the bridge pylons by the Malheur County Sheriff’s Office.” The release goes on to state that the Baker County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team was able to recover the child.
Payette County Coroner Keith Schuller determined the cause of death as a freshwater drowning.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.