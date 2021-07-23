CANYON COUNTY — The condition of two elderly people from Weiser who were in a crash on Thursday afternoon near Caldwell is unknown, however, both were taken to the hospital, along with two other people.
According to a news release from Idaho State Police on Friday afternoon, troopers responded to a three-vehicle collision in Canyon County on Thursday that sent four people to the hospital.
Troopers were called to Interstate 84 at mile 23 in Caldwell at 12:49 p.m. It appears the driver of a Toyota SUV, an 85-year-old man from Weiser, Idaho, failed to slow with traffic and rear-ended a Dodge van, which was pushed into a Chevy Suburban.
The driver of the Toyota was taken by air ambulance to a Boise hospital with what appeared on scene to be potentially life-threatening injuries.
The passenger in the Toyota, an 86-year-old woman from Weiser, and both people in the Dodge van, a man and woman from Utah, were also transported to a Boise hospital. The driver and a juvenile passenger in the Suburban were treated and released on scene.
Traffic on westbound I-84 was stopped or slowed for approximately two hours to allow for emergency responders to aid those involved and investigate what happened. The investigation into the incident remains ongoing by Idaho State Police.
