Superintendent Matt Hawley, on the left, and Director of Secondary Education Jaime Siegner, on the right, giving a presentation sharing information about Silvies River Charter School on July 10 with parents who were interested in the school. 

 Harley Wade | Argus Observer

ONTARIO — A statewide virtual public charter school which offers online classes and hands-on learning at seven local learning centers is looking to open an eighth center in Ontario. Details are still in the works about where the location will be. Attendees of a forum at Four Rivers Cultural Center on Monday learned more about Silvies River Charter School.

The forum was lead by Superintendent Matt Hawley, who says he got involved because it’s a hybrid school, and who once was the superintendent at Vale School District. Jamie Siegner, who was a teacher at Silvies but is now director of secondary education for high school level programs and teacher training, was also at the forum. There also were the school’s three new teachers, who are from Vale High School. Keela Rysdam, Chance Skerjanec, and his wife, Veronica Skerjanec, will be working full time at the charter school.



