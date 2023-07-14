Superintendent Matt Hawley, on the left, and Director of Secondary Education Jaime Siegner, on the right, giving a presentation sharing information about Silvies River Charter School on July 10 with parents who were interested in the school.
ONTARIO — A statewide virtual public charter school which offers online classes and hands-on learning at seven local learning centers is looking to open an eighth center in Ontario. Details are still in the works about where the location will be. Attendees of a forum at Four Rivers Cultural Center on Monday learned more about Silvies River Charter School.
The forum was lead by Superintendent Matt Hawley, who says he got involved because it’s a hybrid school, and who once was the superintendent at Vale School District. Jamie Siegner, who was a teacher at Silvies but is now director of secondary education for high school level programs and teacher training, was also at the forum. There also were the school’s three new teachers, who are from Vale High School. Keela Rysdam, Chance Skerjanec, and his wife, Veronica Skerjanec, will be working full time at the charter school.
When asked why they made the switch from the public school to the virtual charter school, Rysdam said, “We saw an opportunity for student needs.”
The charter school is a hybrid school, with classes being online and in-person. The children are given an Independent Education Program, for which the child and their parent talk with an advisor and set up classes that best suit the students needs. For students who prefer online classes, there are many options to choose from.
During Monday’s presentation, Hawley said that “at least twice a month, the teacher has to have face-to-face contact with every student.”
There also are learning centers for children to go to for first-hand lessons, either tutoring with a teacher or learning different skills from vendors. These vendors have such offerings as ballet, horse riding and parkour.
Classes are held Monday through Friday, with students having the ability to finish their work before Friday and not attend class that fifth day so long as they contact their teacher to let them know they have completed their work.
There are options for all grades K-12, with reading, writing, math and other subject areas. There also are options for special eduction with English language support and ELL support classes.
Hawley and Siegner said high-schoolers in the charter school will graduate with a general diploma and that students can also get dual college credits. On the school’s website, it shows the school’s connections with many colleges, including Treasure Valley Community College in Ontario.
