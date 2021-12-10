The Malheur County Court held its most recent meeting on Wednesday morning. All members, including Judge Dan Joyce and Commissioners Don Hodge and Ron Jacobs were present. There was a heavy agenda, which the group was able to work through quickly. Following is a snapshot of some of those items.
Property tax appeals
During their meeting on Wednesday, Malheur County Assessor Dave Ingram updated members of the court about large appeals on assessed property values that were working their way through his office. He said one of the large appeals had recently settled and there were some others, including Idaho Power, which are in the process of appealing the 2021-22 value.
In order to handle any appeals, a deferred billing credit is established.
In a phone interview on Friday morning, Ingram explained how that works is that the company pays the taxes that the Department of Revenue has assessed. Then the county comes up with a percentage of that money that they believe may be granted back to the company through the appeal and set it aside until the matter is resolved in court. If it is settled in the company’s favor, the money will then go back to the company and the county won’t have to come up with the funds from a local taxing district. If it is settled in the county’s favor, it would be disbursed accordingly to the districts.
“They are still in the processes of appealing,” Ingram told members of the court. “How long this will go on, we don’t know. But we will continue with the deferred billing credit.”
Idaho Power’s appeals impact a lot of taxing districts, he said includes such things as line miles, buildings and “everything to do with that company.”
Ingram couldn’t comment on what the difference was on the amount of assessed values was compared to what the company was appealing, but told the newspaper that the appeal stretches out to about 31 districts.
He further said some of the court cases go on forever, including the other aforementioned case that was recently settled.
“It went back to the 2014-15 tax year,” Ingram said, explaining that for each year a company appeals their taxes, they start a new account for the deferred billing credit.
“It really protects the districts down the road,” he said.
Ingram told members of the court that it wasn’t just rates in Malheur County the company was appealing, stating that Idaho Power had also contested values in other eastern Oregon counties. When asked whether the same was happening in Idaho, Ingram said he did not know.
Malheur ESD leader praises health department leader
Mark Redmond, superintendent of Malheur Education Service District, also appeared in front of the court during its meeting on Wednesday. He was there to offer praise for Sarah Poe, director of the Malheur County Health Department, saying that he and other superintendents had talked during recent meetings about what she had done for the schools in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We wanted to make sure you were aware of how appreciative we are of Malheur County Health Department, and specifically Sarah Poe,” he told the commissioners and judge. “I am sure, with all things considered and what Gov. [Kate] Brown has done in the last 18 months, you’ve heard a lot of negative things. Sarah is taking the brunt.”
Saying he wouldn’t trade the health department or Poe for any other in the state, Redmond said it was clear that what she and her team had done was “helped us keep kids in school far more than any other county in the state.”
He further stated that he and school leaders had heard from other superintendents across the state about the struggles they have gone through with their respective county health departments, such as quarantining 60 kids who rode a bus because one kid was sick. Another story was that in Hood River, “some kids have already missed 80 days of school,” due to 14-day mandated quarantine times for any exposure to the virus.
“That’s not happening here,” Redmond said. “Nor should it. … I feel very lucky.”
The Malheur ESD leader said that Poe was “following the guidelines as liberally” as she could with the full intent of keeping as many students in school as possible.
He further said that Poe had implemented a test to stay program at the beginning of the year, adding that the state was now following her lead.
Opioid settlement
It’s not known at this time how much Malheur County will receive from a national opioid settlement, but it will get something, according to County Attorney Stephanie Williams.
“The state is getting really close to finalizing an agreement,” she told commissioners, adding that their hope was to get it signed by Jan. 4
Williams registered the county as a “non-litigating county” in order to receive a share of the portion that Oregon gets from the case.
She noted that whatever funds the county did receive would have to be used under term agreements, which included several areas, such as training for first responders and the community about opioid overdoses.
The court unanimously approved Joyce to sign on behalf of the county when the settlement agreement was ready.
