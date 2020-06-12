VALE — While one of the biggest items of discussion at Wednesday’s Vale School District Board of Directors meeting was discussion related to reopening in the fall. There were also several major projects in Vale that Superintendent Alisha McBride gave updates about.
Middle School demolition
The old Vale Middle School is long gone and there is a now lawn spread out on where the school once stood.
There is still a fence at the property to keep people off the grass until it becomes fully established. McBride said the grass is already starting to sprout.
“It sounds like it was a pretty successful project overall,” School Board Chairman Randy Seals said at Wednesday’s meeting.
The new Vale Middle School was opened at the start of the 2019-20 school year and sits behind Vale High School.
High school kitchen
The kitchen at Vale High School has progressed quickly, as the project has not had to compete with students for space since the school has been closed since mid-March.
McBride said all demolition and framing has been completed and the workers were nearly complete with electrical fitting. She said the next step will be installing the drywall, and said they are estimating the project to be done by the end of July.
The kitchen project is being completed as part of the bond that was passed in November of 2016.
Willowcreek school well update
While a company has been contracted to dig the new well at Willowcreek Elementary School, heavy rains in recent weeks have delayed the project.
But once the field at Willowcreek dries up, McBride said the drilling could start as early as next week.
The plan is to re-drill the existing well, which has tested positive for E. coli.
The E. coli present in the well was found in mid-September of 2019 and, since, then, students and staff of Willowcreek had been using water dispensers in every room.
