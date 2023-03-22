3 things to know from this month's board meeting

The Ontario School Board of Directors is pictured during its meeting on March 21. Pictured, from left, are Superintendent Nikki Albisu and board members Eddie Melendrez, Matt Stringer, chairman Craig Geddes, Eric Evans, and vice chairwoman Blanca Rodriguez.

 Leslie Thompson | Argus Observer

ONTARIO — Renewed energy surrounding a state championship will be in focus Thursday at the Ontario High School. The school will be hosting a ring ceremony for the boys soccer team which won the state championship in November, a first for the school.

A school assembly is planned where the rings will be presented to the athletes and coaches who took part in the historic win, a first for the Ontario High School soccer team.



