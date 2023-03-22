3 things to know from this month's board meeting

ONTARIO — Renewed energy surrounding a state championship will be in focus Thursday at the Ontario High School. The school will be hosting a ring ceremony for the boys soccer team which won the state championship in November, a first for the school.
A school assembly is planned where the rings will be presented to the athletes and coaches who took part in the historic win, a first for the Ontario High School soccer team.
Principal Ken Martinez told the Board of Directors meeting on Monday night that everybody will get to see the rings for the first time on Thursday, when they are unveiled in the gym where they also will unveil the banner for the win.
He said nobody has seen the rings yet, but noted “they are big, they are beautiful” and have “lots of stones in them.”
Martinez spoke to the newspaper briefly after the Board of Directors meeting on Monday night.
He said the rings have some weight to them, look like a Super Bowl ring, in that they are gold and with cardinal and corn gemstones. The rings have an Ontario ‘O’ on it, set in a “whole bunch of stones.” One side feature’s the athletes’ names and the other features the players’ number,” he said.
Community members made the special hardware possible with neither students nor the school picking up any of the tab. Martinez noted how several groups, including employees from Tacos Mi Ranchito, came together to raise money for the rings. Those groups will also be at the assembly on Thursday.
“I’m really excited to see their faces for the first time,” Martinez said, noting how “coming out of COVID, it is something to really celebrate and rally around as a community.”
Superintendent updates board on construction
District Superintendent Nikki Albisu updated the board on construction projects, including a new building for sixth-graders and window replacement at the high school, saying they were “on track.”
The projects altogether cost about $13 million, which is being paid through mostly grant funding — including Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief money — as well as some reserve funding the district has set aside over the years.
Albisu said construction will start this summer and that there are some small details that are taking a while, but that school officials are looking to finalize the contract with the construction management and architecture and engineering firms.
She said they met three weeks to a month ago to look at the design for the building and the windows replacement.
The sixth-grade wing has 10 classrooms and office space, according to Albisu.
Overall safety has been part of the conversation, Albisu said. Many have been involved on that including board member Eric Evans, Facilities Manager Bob Bennet and the construction manager.
Bennett noted that officials have reviewed permits and additions and corrections of sidewalks around the property, as well as access into and out of the building and parking spaces.
“Everything else seemed in line with what was already planned,” he said.
It’s worth noting that for the windows replacement, asbestos abatement has to be done. As such, Bennett and Martinez are coming up with a plan to “relocate four classrooms at a time” in order for work to be done.
4 more needed for budget committee
During its meeting, the board also approved the Budget Calendar for the 2023-24 fiscal year, however it was noted that the six-person committee has four openings.
“If you know people, parents, whatever that are willing to serve, we only have two and we need four more,” board member Eric Evans said, noting it was one meeting and not a lot of time commitment. “Those of you that are good at ‘volun-tolding’ your parents and friends, send them our way, we could use their help for four hours.”
Albisu said she was thinking about inviting candidates who are running for the board to participate, saying that would give them a “good head start.”
The first meeting for the committee will be June 5, with the deadline for them to approve it and send it on to the board by June 14.
Director of Finance Devin Collings also reminded board members that the date was approaching for them to file their respective SEL forms. The new law regarding that was passed by the Legislature in 2022. Currently, eastern Oregon lawmakers are trying to get an exemption for rural areas, but it would only be for districts with fewer than 7,500 or fewer students. That exemption is in House Bill 3203, which is still sitting in the House Committee on Rules, where it was referred on Feb. 9.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.