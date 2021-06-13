ONTARIO — The Ontario City Council faced a heavy agenda during its work session on June 3, and will meet on Tuesday. Among those items discussed included contract renewal with the firm charged with finding grant money for the city, potential changes to city council meeting days and revisited the civil penalties issue.
Contract renewal
The Ontario City Council voted to approve the renewal of the contract with Merchant McIntyre & Associates to utilize their services.
The company is an agency specializing in federal government relations, and according to its website, performs “competitive and discretionary grant funding” among other services.
The city has used Merchant McIntyre’s services for the past year at a cost of $6,500 for 12 months bringing the total cost spent to $78,000 in order to secure grant funds for the city. To date, Ontario has received over $173,800 in grant funds that were secured by Merchant McIntyre.
Ontario City Manager Adam Brown encouraged the council to consider extending the relationship with Merchant McIntyre as the city’s contract with the company had expired prior to the June 3 study session. He did confirm that after emailing the city’s finance director, that the city did include the cost for services from the company in the most recent budget.
Councilor Michael Braden motioned to extend the city’s contract through June of 2022.
Councilor Ken Hart was the only dissenting vote against the motion, which carried.
Meeting change?
Hart asked the council to consider two changes to the its rules and procedures as it relates to meeting days. He proposed that the meeting days change to the “second and fourth Tuesdays of the month at 6 p.m. in the council chambers.”
Hart also requested that the “work session paragraph be deleted.”
He also noted that in reading over the section on special committees appears to have “conflicts with the current charter” and requested changes to reflect that the mayor appoints the council committees according to the rules of the council.
“According to the charter, I think there is a conflict,”
Hart requested that city staff prepare “an official resolution to make changes to our operating rules and procedures” before the next scheduled meeting on June 15.
Brown asked if there was any further discussion from the council after passing out a hard copy of the calendar for the rest of the year with the proposed date changes.
Mayor Riley Hill noted that the silence was indicative to move on to the next topic.
Brown then asked for a consensus from the council as to what direction they wish for him to take.
Ontario City Attorney Larry Sullivan noted that the proposed meeting day changes are in direct conflict with Vale City Council’s meeting times and that he would only be able to attend the first hour of each meeting virtually or via conference call as he serves as Vale’s city attorney also.
Councilor John Kirby said that considering these changes is for Hart, who was recently elected to the Treasure Valley Community College board of directors. He went on to say that there are other departments and committees to consider that the council should get input from, as well.
Brown said that staff will prepare something for the next meeting that outline any “potential conflicts.”
Civil penalties
Ontario Chief of Police Steven Romero addressed the council saying that Code Enforcement Officer Rick Reyna would be giving a presentation on what “our daily activities look like,” as it pertains to code enforcement, including what “some of our challenges are that we face.”
Romero said that he provided the council with a copy of the civil penalties matrix that he had given them back in March as “a starting point.”
He said the numbers in the matrix are not “set in stone” and reiterated that it was just a starting point.
Romero also said that the council was provided with a draft of an ordinance amendment that would deal directly with “penalty maximums.”
Reyna then took to the podium to “reach out and make some changes for the positive” as he began his presentation.
The majority of complaints received are from citizens, he said.
In one slide in his presentation, he provided a breakdown by percentage of the origins of code violation complaints: citizen complaints – 75%, city officials / employees – 10%, self-initiated activities – 15%. The last designation refers to Reyna seeking out code violations himself.
He showed photographs to illustrate minor, moderate and major violations. Reyna said that a “moderate could turn into a major right away” when loose garbage can become a public health hazard.
He gave examples of major violation sites, one of which required remodeling after the initial cleanup was done.
Reyna also noted the derelict vehicles parked on and around properties located in residential areas and how these are increasing. He also said that alleyways are not “dumping stops.”
Reyna then showed a “great example” of a success story of a property that renovated after the owners were “held accountable.”
He said some of the barriers to compliance include: “criminal element,” “fortification of property,” “animals,” “unwilling people,” “difficulty in identifying actual owners,” “legal challenges,” and “lack of resources for all parties.”
Brown asked if the city could just go onto a property and start cleaning it up. Reyna responded saying that that course of action is not possible due to laws against trespassing.
“I can’t just go and start cutting all that grass,” he stated.
Reyna described how he would first make contact with the resident and get written permission from the owner before taking any action.
Hill asked what is to be done when people who are not the property owners make a mess on a property that isn’t theirs and who gets the penalty.
“We need to hold somebody accountable, like you said,” Reyna stated.
He then said that “once we come to a conclusion” and direction is provided to him as to what to do.
“I will implement what you guys want,” he said.
Councilor Eddie Melendrez asked if ordinance officers deal with dry weeds and potential fire hazards to which Reyna said that these concerns do fall under the scope of code enforcement, but also can involved the city’s fire department.
No action was taken regarding this topic.
