3 things from second COVID-19 forum

ONTARIO — Ontario City Councilor Freddy Rodriguez and the Citizen’s Coalition of Ontario hosted another community update forum on Friday night, which was again offered by livestream on the City of Ontario’s Facebook page.
The second week’s guests included: Ontario City Manager Adam Brown, Malheur County Health Department director Sarah Poe, and representatives from Ontario School District. These included Ontario School District Superintendent Nikki Albisu, Taryn Smith, public relations and communication and high school Principal Jodi Elizondo.
Downtown street project update
Brown was the first to speak and described the work that is currently being done downtown including the bulbouts that will become the corners of sidewalks downtown. He explained that the corners of Fourth Street and Third Avenue were the leg of the project that was being worked on last week and that last Friday the new curbs were poured.
Brown said “the timing is not what we had hoped.” He explained the city had hoped to have this project started before the governor started the procedures of opening businesses back up for the state.
Brown said that the work started on same day that businesses were set to reopen. He added that some of the businesses have told him that they are happy to be open, despite the construction, than not open at all.
Brown said that the city wants to be done with the project so impacted merchants can get back to “business as usual.” Once crews are done with the corners, then they will go back and do “milling and paving.” Brown said this part of the process does not take as long.
He also said that downtown businesses will be able to be accessed by sidewalk during construction, which is expected to tentatively wrap up mid-July.
Health department director’s update
Poe shared a presentation detailing the weekly update from the Malheur County Health Department.
She explained that the health department’s website gives an ongoing listing of the cases in Malheur County, which also includes a number representing recovered patients also. Poe said it is important for citizens to get the most accurate information possible.
Poe said she was disappointed to not have the test results from the drive up testing sites in Nyssa and Vale by the time of forum. She said that the testing results will get reported as soon as they are made available to the health department.
She said that the current rate of new COVID-19 cases per day in Malheur County is 1.5%. The range of time being measured was from March 29 to May 23, and the data was categorized into weekly increments showing an increase in cases. However, Poe said that despite the increase which is concerning, “it is not over our capacity.”
Poe said in relation to the data, that because there are currently no hospitalizations, that the county in still “in an okay position.”
She urged citizens to continue following the CDC safety guidelines and procedures to stay healthy, including wearing a face mask in public, saying that COVID-19 won’t be going away soon.
Ontario School District update
The novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic has had a major impact on schools and the delivery of education in general.
“They have been very, very involved in all that’s been happening,” Albisu said, in regard to Smith’s and Elizondo’s roles.
The superintendent said that there was a challenge in continuing to provide distance learning for all of Ontario’s high school students.
Elizondo recounted how on March 13 is when things began changing and continued to change on a daily basis. She said that emotions were rising and students asked what was going to happen and what it was that they were going to do.
“We were faced with different challenges every day,” she said.
Elizondo explained that graduation already carried an emotional toll on students and their families and that the addition measures put in place due to COVID-19 were adding to the challenges.
She took a moment to compliment local businesses for the signs that they have displayed for the graduates during this difficult time.
