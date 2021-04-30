Quantcast

Elections 2021

3 seats open on Adrian School Board, with two three-way races

Adrian logo

ADRIAN

There are three seats opening on the Adrian School Board of Directors in the upcoming 2021 District Director Election on May 18.

Incumbent Quinen Shenk, is the only candidate running for Zone 1, a four-year seat.

For the other two seats, both four years, there are two-way races with current board members trying to keep those seats. This includes incumbent Jacob Speelmon who will face challenger Eric White for Zone 2, and incumbent Ryan Martin who will face Julene Brown for Zone 3.

Candidates were all invited to participate in the Argus Observer’s introduction to the community. The deadline was noon on Monday.

Speelmon was the only candidate to reply; his responses follow.

Jacob Speelmon

Occupation: Feedlot Operator

Volunteer experience: 12 years on Adrian School board

Political background: Republican conservative

Why are you best candidate? Love serving the children of the Adrian school district

What do you see as the main issues for the special district board you are running for? Making sure that all of the district resources are available for the childrens’ education and extracurricular activities.

Have you ever been charged with a felony? No

