3 seats open on Adrian School Board, with two three-way races

ADRIAN
There are three seats opening on the Adrian School Board of Directors in the upcoming 2021 District Director Election on May 18.
Incumbent Quinen Shenk, is the only candidate running for Zone 1, a four-year seat.
For the other two seats, both four years, there are two-way races with current board members trying to keep those seats. This includes incumbent Jacob Speelmon who will face challenger Eric White for Zone 2, and incumbent Ryan Martin who will face Julene Brown for Zone 3.
Candidates were all invited to participate in the Argus Observer’s introduction to the community. The deadline was noon on Monday.
Speelmon was the only candidate to reply; his responses follow.
Jacob Speelmon
Occupation: Feedlot Operator
Volunteer experience: 12 years on Adrian School board
Political background: Republican conservative
Why are you best candidate? Love serving the children of the Adrian school district
What do you see as the main issues for the special district board you are running for? Making sure that all of the district resources are available for the childrens’ education and extracurricular activities.
Have you ever been charged with a felony? No
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.