MALHEUR COUNTY — The deadline is approaching for those who would like to file for candidacy for their respective city councils and there are openings in those governing bodies throughout the county.

Four have filed for three of the four open seats on the Ontario City Council, which includes two for mayor. In Jordan Valley, the deadline to file is Monday. Information follows.



