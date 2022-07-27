MALHEUR COUNTY — The deadline is approaching for those who would like to file for candidacy for their respective city councils and there are openings in those governing bodies throughout the county.
Four have filed for three of the four open seats on the Ontario City Council, which includes two for mayor. In Jordan Valley, the deadline to file is Monday. Information follows.
Ontario
Malheur County’s largest city, Ontario, will see four four-year terms expiring this year. This includes Mayor Riley Hill, Council President Ken Hart, Michael Braden and Susann Mills.
Voters elected Hill and Braden to their seats; however Hart and Mills were appointed by the council to fill vacancies. Mills was appointed to her seat in September of 2021 following the recall of Freddy Rodriguez. Hart was appointed to his seat in November of 2020, replacing Dan Capron who resigned when he moved outside the city limits.
The council appointed Hart as its president in July of 2021 when the recall for Rodriguez was made official.
According to City Clerk Tori Barnett, Hill has filed an application for that seat, as well as Deborah K. Folden; both are awaiting certification.
Hart and Braden have also filed for their seats; their applications have been certified.
The filing period is open through Aug. 19.
Those interested in running can pick up an elections packet from City Recorder Tori Barnett, 444 S.W. Fourth St. Packets can also be mailed by contacting Barnett at (541) 889-7684.
Jordan Valley
In Jordan Valley, there are three positions opening for council and applications are due by Monday.
As of Tuesday afternoon, only two have been received, according to an official at Jordan Valley City Hall.
