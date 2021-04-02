PAYETTE
A local woman was among three people who police say were taken to the hospital following a two-vehicle crash near milepost 73 on U.S. Highway 95, north of Payette on Thursday afternoon.
According to a news release, Idaho State Police arrived at about 2 p.m.
Police say Sean Crandall, 22, of Nampa, was traveling south on the highway, driving a 2009 Ford Focus. He was stopped to make a left-hand turn on N.E. 25th Ave. when he was struck from behind by a 1998 Toyota Tacoma, driven by Judi Richards, 57, of Weiser.
Police say Richards failed to stop, but did not say whether she was cited in the accident.
Crandall was not wearing a seat belt and was taken by air ambulance to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise to be treated for injuries. His passenger, Adrian Wardell, 19, was also injured, and taken by ground ambulance to St. Luke’s Clinic Family Medicine in Fruitland.
Richards was taken to the Boise hospital by ground ambulance to be treated for injuries.
Police say Wardell and Richards were both wearing seat belts and that the highway was blocked for about two hours.
Conditions of the drivers and passenger are unknown at this time.
