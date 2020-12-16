3 dozen inmates involved in ‘disturbance’ at Snake River Correctional Institution

This picture of SRCI was taken from Stanton Boulevard, where it is located outside Ontario, on Aug. 26.

 Leslie Thompson, file | The Argus Observer

ONTARIO

Three dozen inmates got into a fight at Snake River Correctional Institution on Dec. 9. As a result, two inmates were taken to an area hospital where they were evaluated or treated and released “within a few hours.”

According to information received from Jennifer Black, communications manager, the “disturbance” happened at about 9:15 p.m. in a dayroom inside a housing unit in Complex 3.

“It appears the disturbance was the result of a disrespect issue between some Adults In Custody (AICs) who live in the Housing Unit. The situation was isolated to one Housing Unit and did not spread to other areas inside the institution,” she wrote in an email update this afternoon. “Corrections staff were not involved in the fight.”

The housing unit became a crime scene until mid-morning Dec. 10 when Oregon State Police, the investigating authority, gave the OK to return to normal operations, according to Black.

“SRCI is conducting an administrative review of the incident to ensure the continued safety of the AIC population,” Black said.

