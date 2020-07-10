ONTARIO — Three people from Ontario have been arrested in connection with a shooting death that took place in Malheur County in mid-June.
On June 19 in the early evening, local authorities responded to a 911 call from a residence on Clark Boulevard between Ontario and Nyssa. The call was a report of a deceased person. The victim was identified as Salvador Bahena Reyna, 39 years old, who was declared dead.
According to a news release from Malheur County District Attorney David Goldthorpe, the initial observation of the scene showed evidence of multiple gunshots having been fired near the victim’s body, and a homicide investigation began.
Following an investigation, three suspects were arrested based on their involvement in the death of the victim. Angel Luciano Figueroa, 24, of Ontario, Jose Enrique Rodrigues Correa, 26, of Ontario, and Jasmine Herrera, 21, of Ontario, were all arrested and are being held on charges including second degree murder, criminal conspiracy, first degree robbery, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, first degree theft, hindering prosecution, felon in possession of a firearm and tampering with evidence.
A formal arraignment for Herrera was held on Thursday and and arraignment for Figueroa and Correa will be today.
The Malheur County Sheriff’s Office is the lead investigative agency on the case. Oregon State Police, and Ontario and Nyssa police departments also assisted with the investigation.
