MALHEUR COUNTY — Emergency allotments of additional funds for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) beneficiaries came to an end Wednesday, impacting more than 4,000 local households. That further breaks down to 8,759 individuals, which is about 27% of Malheur County's population, according to numbers from the 2021 U.S. Census.
The extra food benefit payment added to SNAP recipients’ accounts was a public health emergency response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The allotments were discontinued as of Feb. 1 with no plans to revive these emergency allotment measures.
The announcement outlining the end of these benefits was detailed in an email received on Jan. 10 from Levi Anderson, Community Partnerships Program Analyst with Oregon Department of Human Services.
Press Secretary for Oregon Department of Human Services, Jake Sunderland, in an email received on Jan. 19, provided information as to the number of households receiving regular SNAP benefits — 412,199. This number equates to “722,168 individual people.”
But just how many households in Malheur County are SNAP benefits recipients?
“Malheur County has 4,404 households (8,759 individuals) receiving SNAP food benefits,” said Sunderland, in a follow-up email received on Jan. 30.
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), Food and Nutrition Service website, individuals “must apply in the state in which” the applicant currently lives and “must meet certain requirements.” These requirements include “resource and income limits.” The limits are “updated annually” with “special SNAP rules for households with elderly or disabled members.”
The data presented on the USDA’s website is current for Oct. 1, 2022 through Sept. 30, 2023.
