About 688,000 people are expected to be affected by new rules for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

MALHEUR COUNTY — Emergency allotments of additional funds for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) beneficiaries came to an end Wednesday, impacting more than 4,000 local households. That further breaks down to 8,759 individuals, which is about 27% of Malheur County's population, according to numbers from the 2021 U.S. Census.

The extra food benefit payment added to SNAP recipients’ accounts was  a public health emergency response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The allotments were discontinued as of Feb. 1 with no plans to revive these emergency allotment measures.



