This photo shows the main entrance to Snake River Correctional Institution, the largest facility managed by Oregon Department of Corrections, which is located off Stanton Boulevard outside Ontario city limits.
ONTARIO — More than 200 of the 936 employees at Snake River Correctional Institution have received exemptions from the state’s mandate to get vaccinated against COVID-19. There are 203 for “sincerely held religious beliefs” and 13 for medical reasons, according to an email from Amber Campbell on Thursday.
After an employee told the newspaper she recently retired from the facility over those mandates and that many others were following suit, the newspaper reached out to officials at the prison to learn more about the situation.
Campbell said that only three employees have been fired due to non-compliance. However, she noted that when an employee resigns or retires, the paperwork required “does not designate the reason.”
“Therefore, we are not able to determine if a resignation or retirement is related to a specific reason,” she said.
Anybody who works at SRCI, who is not a contractor, must be vaccinated per Gov. Brown’s Executive Order.
Campbell said one obstacle Oregon Department of Corrections is working to overcome is the length of time it takes to hire a candidate. Officials are working on “streamlining the process in order to hire people more quickly,” she said.
Campbell said the Ontario prison was fortunate because when vacant positions are posted, there are qualified candidates in security and security-plus positions. The latter of these positions are not in the security series of corrections officer, corporal, sergeant or lieutenant captain.
