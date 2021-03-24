ONTARIO
The city’s wayfinding project bid to be awarded to ACSM in the amount of just over $220,000 was tabled once again at Tuesday night’s city council meeting.
The recommendation to award ACSM was first brought up at the council’s March 4 study session as well as the five bids the city received for the wayfinding fabrication work.
ACSM, which is out of Charlotte, North Carolina, was the lowest bidder.
The wayfinding design was completed in summer of 2020 and was done by Trademark Design and Fabrication out of Boise.
At the council’s March 16 meeting, it was brought up about worker licensure in the state of Oregon and whether ACSM was going to hire local workers who are already licensed to work in the state or use some other option.
Due to the lack of information pertaining to worker licensure, the bid award was tabled until the next meeting pending more information.
Tuesday night’s meeting, the bid award was once again addressed, with Ontario City Manager Adam Brown informing the council that he had been in touch with representatives from ACSM and said that they would either register themselves or be hiring a local contractor.
“They affirmed they will do whatever it takes,” said Brown.
Mayor Riley Hill then asked if ACSM has the license yet because it is “illegal to award it to them” unless they “physically” have a license.
Brown said they do not have the license yet.
Hill said that the council would need to “put it off” again because it would be illegal for them to begin work or the city to award a bid without a license.
The wayfinding bid award was once again tabled until it has been confirmed that ACSM has obtained its license.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.