ONTARIO
The city’s wayfinding project bid was delayed once again at Ontario City Council’s most recent meeting on Tuesday.
The bid award recommendation for $220,301 from Ontario City Manager Adam Brown for the city’s wayfinding system was presented at the Ontario City Council’s the study session on March 4.
According to the agenda report for the project, once the city had finished with the wayfinding study, “city staff wrote a procurement request for fabrication and installation of signage. The bids were received and are ready for award.”
The wayfinding design, which was finished in summer of 2020, was done by Trademark Design and Fabrication out of Boise.
The recommendation from “city staff” was to award the contract to ACSM, which is out of Charlotte, North Carolina and was the lowest bid received.
In the agenda report, Brown said that he followed up with ACSM to “ensure that their mobilization costs were included” and found that the price quoted was all-inclusive.
The newspaper followed up with Brown to find out more about the project and how much the city has so far to go toward it.
“We have $60,000 budgeted for the FY2020-21 Year. We are waiting on notice of a grant to match that amount for this year, which would give us $120,000 in total for this year. We have almost $60,000 requested in next year’s budget which would mostly likely be combined and done at once with the other $120,000 work from this year. That would leave the residual up for the year after that 2022-2023,” he wrote in an email received on March 5.
Five bids were received by the city and are as follows:
• Trademark $292,060
• Sea Reach $332,660
• ACSM $220,301
• Graphic House $254,139
• Knight Signs $364,390
At Tuesday night’s meeting, discussion of worker licensure was brought up and whether ACSM knew about Oregon’s laws pertaining to this type of fabrication work considering that the company is based out of another state.
So far, there has been no word on how ACSM plans to do the work, leading to Councilor Michael Braden moving for the bid award to be tabled until more information is received. The motion passed and will be on the next meeting’s agenda.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.