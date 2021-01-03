MALHEUR COUNTY
Oregon’s Cultural Trust is innovative – and unique in the nation. There is no other integrated cultural funding mechanism that brings together the arts, historic preservation, heritage and the humanities.
Malheur Cultural Trust has invested a total of $123,500 in county coalition grant funding to Malheur County since its inception. The trust has done exemplary work throughout the county since it began grant making in 2004.
This year’s allocation from the Oregon Trust is $9,100, which will do much for county cultural programs at schools, community centers, historic buildings, museums, theaters, libraries and art galleries.
In addition to granting funds, the Malheur Cultural Trust has created a website for information about the grant process, as well as a resource listing of the artists, musicians, heritage and humanities organizations. Malheur County is so large we find it difficult to communicate what we have to offer. If you have something to contribute to our list or are looking for a resource, the site has more than 420 posted. Those who are presently listed, are urged to check the information and make sure it is up to date.
Deadlines for applications are Feb. 19.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.