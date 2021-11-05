ONTARIO — In a recent edition of Western Treasure Valley Magazine, we reported that the 33rd rendition of the annual Festival of Trees auction would be held virtually; however last Friday festival Co-Chairwoman Debbie Blackaby told the paper that their board decided to hold the event in-person this November at the Four Rivers Cultural Center 676 S.W. Fifth Ave. in Ontario.
Before this decision, the event was going to be held virtually online via Facebook like last year due to high cases of COVID-19 in Malheur County.
According to Blackaby, those numbers have gone down, which is why it was decided to hold the event in-person.
This would be the first time the event has been in-person since 2019, before the start of the pandemic.
The festival will begin on Nov. 18 starting at 7 a.m. with free admission and the first opportunity to purchase trees, centerpieces and wreaths, along with free cinnamon rolls and coffee till 9 a.m. After 9 a.m. admission is $2.00 for adults and $1.00 for children for the rest of the festival, which concludes on Nov. 20. Packages of six cinnamon rolls will also be available for purchase for $18.00.
There will also be three items up for raffle including, a Taste of the Treasure Valley Gift Basket, a children’s play kitchen and a Comfort and Joy Gift Basket. Raffle tickets are $1.00 each or 6 for $5.00.
People can also purchase a copy of the “Good Tidings of Comfort and Joy” cookbook for $10.00. Anyone who purchases the cookbook will also be entered into the raffle.
Proceeds from the festival will go to the Malheur County Meals on Wheels program, which covers the Jordan Valley, the cities of Nyssa, Vale and Ontario.
Blackaby said as of right now 146 seniors are receiving MOW in the cwounty.
The program receives 60% from state and federal funding; the festival picks up 35% and the remaining 5% is covered by participant donations.
The program spends $1,275 per year for each person.
For more information on the Festival of Trees, to donate or volunteer, call Debbie Blackaby at (541) 212-2622 or Rita Lewis at (208) 739-1393.
