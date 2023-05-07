2 students exploring non-traditional career paths, will graduate with 30 college credits

LEFT: Treasure Valley Community College Welding Instructor Drew Pearson checks out the beveled edges that Alan Gonzalez used a grinder to create on two pieces of metal pipe so he could then weld them together. Pearson’s office is just outside the welding shop at the Florence Findley Career & Technical Education Center in Ontario. RIGHT: Aiden Herrera cools his project off with a waterbath after going the first round welding two pieces of metal pipe together that he first had to bevel the edges on.
Aiden Herrera and Alan Gonzalez get a round of applause from their peers during a cording ceremony for Four Rivers Senior Preparatory students on April 26. The reason: Each will be graduating May 15 with 30 college credits of welding earned over the past two school years.
Four Rivers Senior Preparatory student Alan Gonzalez pauses for a photo with the project he is working on. He tried out welding at the urging of his cousins. He says his goal after high school is to go into real estate. However, he aims to utilize his welding skills as a back-up plan. He will become a full-time student at Treasure Valley Community College this fall where he has accepted an offer to play tennis.
Four Rivers Senior Prep student Aiden Herrera pauses for a photo with his project after coming out of the welding booth. He says he got interested in the field because he wanted to learn it for a trade and says along the way he has discovered he likes it. After high school, he plans to attend Clackamas Community College to major in welding.
ONTARIO — In eight days, 22 Falcons will receive their high school diplomas, with two of the Four Rivers Senior Preparatory students also walking away with 30 college credits of welding a piece.
Aiden Herrera and Alan Gonzalez took nontraditional career paths out of high school, racking up experience at Treasure Valley Community College during their junior and senior years. The reason: the charter school they attend is too small to house its own career and technical education space. As such, Four Rivers Community School partners with TVCC to open up those opportunities.
The students are let out of high school to go take the CTE classes, but have to complete their high-school coursework, as well. As such, in a typical week, Herrera and Gonzales spend three-hour chunks in the welding facility on Tuesday and Thursday mornings. TVCC’s welding courses take place inside the new Florence Findley Career & Technical Education Center. The center, which opened in 2021 added about 10,000 square feet to the existing Vo-Tech Center.
The Argus Observer caught up with the students with the students and Welding Instructor Drew Pearson this past week.
“You wouldn’t know they are not college kids,” Pearson said. “They integrate well with the students and vice-versa. Some didn’t realize they were high school kids.”
Each class is worth about 3 to 5 college credits, Pearson said. High-schoolers have the option to leave with college credits, qualifications and a career pathways certificate. He said Herrera and Gonzalez have all three.
The Four Rivers students say they are both hopeful they can put the skills they’ve learned to work this summer. As far as attending the dual language charter school, Herrera said it definitely helped him with figuring out where he wanted to go as far as a college career went. Gonzalez also commented that the education received at the state-sponsored charter school put them “ahead of other schools,” commenting that small class sizes were helpful.
“Definitely more one on one,” he said.
As to other students who might be considering career and technical education and training such as welding, Gonzalez and Herrera simultaneously said, “Just try it.”
“When I first started, I didn’t know if it would be for me,” Gonzalez said. “But I really enjoy all the different types of welding and stuff you can do.”
On Tuesday, Herrera and Gonzalez were in their Welding 102 OB class working on welding two pieces of pipe together. This required them to first bevel the edges they would weld together with a grinder. Following that, they placed the beveled edges together and began to weld a seam around the pipe.
After completing his first loop, Herrera put the piece into a nearby water bath to cool it off and to check for penetration “to see how it holds up.”
As he was finishing up that, Gonzalez was heading in to see Pearson about the bevel work he had done on both of his pieces of pipe. Pearson looked them over and told Gonzalez, “You’re close, Amigo.”
Four Rivers Superintendent Chelle Robins spoke highly of Pearson.
“He is so phenomenal. I can’t say enough kind things about him and working with the kids and their high school schedules,” she said.
Herrera and Gonzales both are athletes and have had to travel lengthy distances to compete for their 1A-8 High Desert League.
“He is understanding with extracurriculars, and that’s great,” Robins said.
Why welding?
Herrera said he got interested in welding because he wanted to learn it for a trade, so if later in life he needed to get something done, he could.
“Then I found out, oh, I like this.’”
He also is aiming to major in welding at Clackamas Community College.
For Gonzalez, his interest in welding started because some of his cousins told him to try it, as it was “fun once you get the gist.” Furthermore, it’s his back-up plan “If the first plan doesn’t work out.”
Gonzalez’ primary goal is to get into real estate.
“But if not, this is what I’m going to be doing,” he said.
Gonzalez also has accepted an offer to play tennis at Treasure Valley Community College.
Despite full schedules, both students have stayed busy with sports.
In addition to tennis, Gonzalez was in soccer and basketball during high school. Herrera has participated in cross-country for seven years and track for two years.
‘A big deal’
“It’s such a big deal for our early college program,” Robins said of access to TVCC’s welding space. “We value that, as space constraints are difficult for us.”
Other public high schools in the area also offer career and technical education thanks to partnerships with such entities as Malheur Education Service District and Poverty 2 Prosperity.
When CTE learning came to area high schools years ago, most of the schools were having their students go to TVCC to take those courses.
“But now, they have facilities and buildings and they can make that happen [on their own campuses],” Robins said.
She said she was going to be reaching out to Malheur ESD Superintendent Mark Redmond to see how the students can get their college certificates or take a welding test.
“They have taken 30 college credits and yet haven’t achieve a college certificate because they have to take other college stuff to get a certificate,” Robins said. “It’s on my list to see how to get them tested.”
