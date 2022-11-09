2 state measures too close to call just yet

Malheur County Sheriff Brian Wolfe picks up ballots from the official drop box outside the Ontario Community Library on Tuesday night seconds after the clock struck 8 p.m. He and his team were picking up ballots throughout the county, including in Jordan Valley and Nyssa, and delivering them to the Malheur County Clerk's Office to be counted.
VALE — In this General Election, Malheur County turned down three of four statewide ballot measures, with the yes votes outweighing the no votes only for one: excessive unexcused absences by lawmakers. Across the state, unofficial results show voters agreed on that measure, but results on the other three were not the same and as of Wednesday morning, Measures 111 and 114 are too close to call.
Statewide preliminary results as of 6:30 a.m. Wednesday show a 48.59% turnout. It’s important to note, voters were able to drop ballots in the mail through Tuesday, and it is unknown how many voters elected to do that on the last day.
According to Malheur County Clerk Gayle Trotter, the turnout for the county is 51.9%.
Measures 111 and 112 were referred by the Legislature, and Measures 113 and 114 were advanced by citizens through initiative petitions.
Statewide, no votes (50.45%) for Measure 111, were inching by those in favor (49.55%), as of 6:30 a.m. this morning. If the measure officially fails, the state won’t be required to ensure affordable health-care services by balancing against the requirement to fund schools and other essential services.
Measure 112, which would would amend the constitution by removing language that allows slavery and involuntary servitude as criminal punishment was passing statewide this morning with 54.39% in favor of the measure, compared to 45.61% opposed.
Measure 113, regarding government accountability, was pulling far ahead at last check with 67.87% voting yes, and 32.13% turning it down. If passed, it would disqualify legislators from holding the next term of office if they have 10 unexcused absences from floor sessions.
Yes votes for Measure 114 were holding ahead at 50.38%, with 49.62% voting no as of this morning.
This measure would effectively change Second Amendment rights in the state of Oregon by requiring a background check, safety training, fee for permit to acquire firearms, and a state-police ran database. Furthermore, it would criminally prohibit magazines over 10 rounds or readily modifiable to exceed that, with an exception for current owners or inheritors, as well as law enforcement and armed forces.
