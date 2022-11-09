2 state measures too close to call just yet

Malheur County Sheriff Brian Wolfe picks up ballots from the official drop box outside the Ontario Community Library on Tuesday night seconds after the clock struck 8 p.m. He and his team were picking up ballots throughout the county, including in Jordan Valley and Nyssa, and delivering them to the Malheur County Clerk's Office to be counted.

 Leslie Thompson | Argus Observer

VALE — In this General Election, Malheur County turned down three of four statewide ballot measures, with the yes votes outweighing the no votes only for one: excessive unexcused absences by lawmakers. Across the state, unofficial results show voters agreed on that measure, but results on the other three were not the same and as of Wednesday morning, Measures 111 and 114 are too close to call.

Statewide preliminary results as of 6:30 a.m. Wednesday show a 48.59% turnout. It’s important to note, voters were able to drop ballots in the mail through Tuesday, and it is unknown how many voters elected to do that on the last day.



