NYSSA — The Owyhee Irrigation District is seeking to fill two openings on its board of directors. Those are for Divisions 2 and 4, which expire on Jan. 16, 2024, according to a public notice in the newspaper.
The current Division 4 member is Dan Tshida, who serves as president and Frank Ausman, who serves as vice president. The Division maps associated with those positions is on the Owyhee Irrigation website and can be found by navigating to the ‘Governance’ tab and selecting ‘Board Members.’
The board usually meets on the third Tuesday following the third Monday of each month, with the next meeting being Sept. 19.
With the board having to set a potential shut-off date of Oct. 13, it is expected to make a decision at its upcoming meeting after which the official shut-off date will be announced.
Meetings are open to the public and typically start out with a meeting of the Joint Committee of the Owyhee Power Project, and are immediately followed by district board meetings.
Water users are always encouraged to attend.
Those interested in applying for the board can pick up a candidate petition from the district office at 422 Thunderegg Blvd.
Petitions have to be returned by 5 p.m. Oct. 10.
To qualify to run, a person has to be an Oregon resident and landowner — or owner of entity that owns land — that is within the division boundaries and subject to annual charges.
If more than one qualified candidate is nominated for each position, an election will be held on Nov. 14.
For more information about the opening or the Owyhee Irrigation District, phone (541) 372-3540 or visit owyheeirrigation.org.
