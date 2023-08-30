NYSSA — The Owyhee Irrigation District is seeking to fill two openings on its board of directors. Those are for Divisions 2 and 4, which expire on Jan. 16, 2024, according to a public notice in the newspaper.

The current Division 4 member is Dan Tshida, who serves as president and Frank Ausman, who serves as vice president. The Division maps associated with those positions is on the Owyhee Irrigation website and can be found by navigating to the ‘Governance’ tab and selecting ‘Board Members.’



