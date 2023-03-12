NYSSA — Two public hearings are slated for this month’s Nyssa City Council meeting, which begins at 7 p.m. March 14. The hearings do not have time stamps, but get started after the consent agenda and approval of accounts payable are done near the top of the meeting.
The first public hearing is for the Community Development Block Grant to rehabilitate residential housing in the city.
For that grant, $400,000 was received about a year or so ago through Community in Action and helped dozens of low-income homeowners improve their properties. Ontario, Vale and Malheur County also received funding.
The work already has been done, but a requirement of these grants is a public hearing at the end, so the work done goes on the record and so citizens can learn about the work that was done in the project.
“There were a ton of houses that got done in Nyssa,” said City Manager Jim Maret over the phone on Friday morning. “We worked hard to get that money spent.”
Following that public hearing is one that will be held regarding vacating a portion of 7th Street, south of Thompson Avenue. The council is expected to pass a related ordinance during the New Business portion of its meeting.
Also on the agenda during new business is a resolution declaring a city vehicle as surplus property and indicating the method of disposal.
A work session and executive session are planned for March 21, according to Maret. He said the purpose of that meeting is goal setting and the executive session is to go over his evaluation.
Council meetings are upstairs at 14 S. Third St.
Those who are unable to attend in person can join the meeting telephonically, by phoning +1 (206) 331-4863, pin 1815760#3.
