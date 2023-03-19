ONTARIO — Ontario Police Department has two new faces, who were introduced to the Ontario City Council during its meeting March 14.
Lt. James Swank introduced a new evidence technician and a new ordinance officer.
Stephanie Cummings is the new evidence tech, who started Feb. 28 and is “excelling very well in training from Lt. [Jason] Cooper,” he said.
Swank said she worked as a dental assistant for 20 years then as an office manager for Malheur County District Attorney. She has two children, and one grandchild and outside of the office enjoys time with her family as well as dancing and exercising. Swank said during COVID, she became a “crazy yard flower lady” taking advantage of her 40-plus acre property, where she also now hosts weddings.
Also new to the department is Nick Tambornini.
Swank said Tambornini was a well sought-after employee. The lieutenant said he was doing great getting up-to-speed on the process, being trained by veteran Officer Chris Bolyard.
Tambornini has a business background as is a former licensed contractor. He also is said to have a love of sports, having been a former baseball player and umpire, the latter for 15 years. Additionally, he spends time with his son on the weekends racing carts, the two being avid Nascar fans.
City Manager Dan Cummings noted that there was no known relation between himself and the new evidence technician, saying he had researched the matter.
