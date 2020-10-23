WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY
Malheur County Sheriff’s Office and the Weiser Police Department are listed as collection sites that will be open this Saturday for people to safely and anonymously dispose of unused and expired medicines. This includes all prescription drugs, over-the-counter medicines, vitamins and veterinary medicines.
The DEA Take Back drop off sites will also accept vape pens, cartridges and other e-cigarette devices (batteries must be removed), however, needles will not be accepted.
According to a news release from the DEA, the take-back program began in 2010 in order for people to get rid of medicines that are highly susceptible to misuse, abuse and theft. Misuse of prescription pain medicine is said to be high among youth age 12 and older, with many surveyed saying the medicine was in their own home.
COVID-19 safety measures will be in place, and collection sites will allow individuals to drive through and drop off their medications, according to the news release.
“When left in a medicine cabinet, thrown away or flushed, unused prescriptions can be dangerous to people, animals, or the environment,” reads the release. “Help keep our community safe and healthy by dropping off your old medication on Saturday, Oct. 24.”
