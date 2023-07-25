Quantcast
Ontario Municipal Airport

2 local pilots receive aviation awards

Ron Hanks earns FAA 50-year safety award and Roger Fairchild is Aviator of the Year

ONTARIO — FAA Safety Team Program Manager Brian Lord enjoys traveling around the country presenting prestigious awards to pilots and mechanics who have “50 years of service and have stayed out of trouble with the FAA.” Those awards are named the Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award and the Charles Taylor Master Mechanic Award. Taylor was the mechanic for the infamous Orville and Wilbur Wright, who were aviation pioneers that achieved the first successful airplane flights in 1903.

“It’s one of the highlights of my job,” he told the Argus ahead of just such a presentation at the Ontario Municipal Airport during an open house on Saturday.



