2 local pilots receive aviation awards

ONTARIO — FAA Safety Team Program Manager Brian Lord enjoys traveling around the country presenting prestigious awards to pilots and mechanics who have “50 years of service and have stayed out of trouble with the FAA.” Those awards are named the Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award and the Charles Taylor Master Mechanic Award. Taylor was the mechanic for the infamous Orville and Wilbur Wright, who were aviation pioneers that achieved the first successful airplane flights in 1903.
“It’s one of the highlights of my job,” he told the Argus ahead of just such a presentation at the Ontario Municipal Airport during an open house on Saturday.
He was there to present the Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award to local pilot Ron Hanks for having an accident-free record. In addition to a lengthy aviation career which took him around the U.S., Hanks is president of the Arrowhead Soaring Club, which provides flights for youth and others who want to fly or glide around the Ontario area.
Dick Williams, out of Salmon, Idaho, who just received the same award got up to speak about Hanks, who he has known for 33 years. The two were actually nominated each other for the award, but Williams emphasized that it wasn’t just because they knew each other.
“This isn’t a good ol’ boys club,” Williams said. “I’ll tell you that. But this is the most prestigious award that the FAA gives out.”
Hanks is one of about 58 pilots in Idaho who have received the award.
Williams doesn’t recall if he first met Hanks while flying or hunting, but said Hank’s nickname, Quigley, came from his accuracy during a hunting trip in the Franks Church Wilderness. This was based off the movie “Quigley Down Under,” in which actor Tom Selleck portrayed Quigley, a man who could shoot 1,000 yards through open sites and never miss. Hanks displayed the same skill with an open site rifle shooting an elk through the trees.
The two worked together at the National Interagency Fire Center, where Hanks is renowned for having acquired the OV-10 Broncos for the Bureau of Land Management to use in air attack missions. He was the national aviation manager from 1990 to 1997. Those planes, which have been historically used by the U.S. Military, are still used by California Fire Air programs today.
“Quigley is bar none the best civil servant I ever met — honest, hardworking, got tons of stuff done,” Williams said, noting that when it comes to the award “no one deserves it more.”
Lord said very few pilots actually receive the award, as most aren’t active long enough to be eligible.
In considering pilots for the award, Lord gets to request their file which includes certificates and awards, career history and education. He said Hanks’ file was about two or three times thicker than the average file. After Hanks got his certified flight instructor, every two years “just like clockwork,” he renewed it again.
He gave a quick rundown of Hanks’ numerous certificates and awards, which included earning his private pilot certificate in 1970, followed by his commercial certificate several years later. These also included as well as certificates for certain aircraft, including de Havilland Canada DHC-2 Beaver, gliders and OV-10’s.
Hanks’ career included working for numerous government agencies, including the BLM, Department of Interior, U.S. Forest Service, as well as Treasure Valley Community College where he was once the dean of career technical education.
When speaking of the BLM, Lord said, “Oh by the way, they need you back. We have to deal with them daily,” later noting Hanks was the FAA Aviation Manager of the Year in 2000.
Hanks also received a certificate from the city of Ontario for his achievement.
Hanks thanked his family for their support and numerous moves across the U.S. over the years due to his career, which took him “to some really cool places.”
“You don’t go 50 years in any career, without absolutely loving it,” he said.
He said he got into airplanes as a young child, when model airplanes piqued his interest.
“It was my dream, and I’m glad to share it with you,” he said.
Grateful to be born in 20th century
When it came time to award the inaugural Aviator of the Year award, Experimental Aircraft Association No. 837 President Steve Long and Treasurer Cheryl Cruson introduced the awardee, Roger Fairchild.
“Roger is instrumental in helping us achieve wonderful goals,” Cruson said.
She said he was born in Weiser in 1953 and raised in Midvale, graduating Payette High School, then attending College of Idaho where he majored in accounting. Cruson said Fairchild has many skills, including being a farmer, rancher, heavy equipment operator, welder, accountant, “he’s great at sales and marketing,” truck driver and vinegar-maker, who was an Idaho State Senator in 1980 — the second-youngest in Idaho history, and was the Republican nominee for governor in 1990.
He started with Payette Vinegar and Cider in 1973, built a new factory in 1976 and rebuilt it after a fire. He then built a fire in Los Angeles in 1981.
Fairchild is a member of the EAA, a private and fighter pilot.
“He is a proud member of the aviator community,” Cruson said.
Long said he concurred with Fairchild as the aviator of the year, but noted he didn’t have anything to do with that selection. However, he said a big part of it was likely enthusiasm.
“I don’t know anybody who has greater enthusiasm for getting off the ground and flying than Roger does,” Long said.
He noted that the vinegar business started small and eventually developed a product “superior to anything else on the market,” with Fairchild’s Vinegar in Fruitland now supplying almost half of the organic vinegar produced in the U.S.
Additionally, when experts told him it wasn’t possible to arc weld stainless steel, he taught himself how so that he could create tanks used for the vinegar.
Fairchild recalled how he wanted to be a pilot at a young age. He was raised out in the country where once in a while you would hear a twin, round engine airplane flyover.
“There’s nothing like the sound of twin, round engines in tune with each other.”
Fairchild said he was very fortunate to be born in America in the middle of the 20th century, something his mother reminded him to be grateful for.
“People for millennia looked to the sky and wanting to fly, but in the middle of the 20th century, we created it,” he said.
At the open house
Experimental Aircraft Association No. 837 provided breakfast and lunch, which included Kiwi Burgers.
Mike and Wendy McDougal opened up their hangar for the awards so that people could stand in the shade during the triple-digit afternoon. The couple aims to eventually put a museum in their hangar, which was touted by Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce CEO/President John Breidenbach.
“There is so much potential for this airport to become what it is: That is a huge driver of economic development for our community,” he said.
Breidenbach gave a nod to Airport Manager Andy Wood for organizing the first annual aviation awards open house. He said there are fly-ins planned in September and May, with the aviation awards open house planned to happen each July.
