JORDAN VALLEY
Tina Gammett and Quinton Collins, seniors at Jordan Valley High School, are the recipients of the second annual Integra DeLamar Scholarship.
Integra DeLamar, operator of the DeLamar Project outside of Silver City, Idaho, awarded two $500 scholarships to two students in the Jordan Valley 2021 graduating class who are pursuing continued education after high school at a college, university, trade or technical school.
“The purpose of this scholarship is to identify and reward local high school graduates who have demonstrated a commitment to their academics, community, and to themselves,” said Emily Hendrickson, community affairs manager for Integra DeLamar. “Investments into our youth are investments into the sustainable development of our local communities. Integra DeLamar is eager to help local students further their education and then encourage them to invest the skills and knowledge they gain back into their communities.”
Both students hope to use their education to give back to their communities.
Gammett plans to attend Treasure Valley Community College and plan to educate the next generation of students as teacher with a specialization in early childhood education. Collins plans to study chemical engineering at Washington State University.
