2 entities working on ideas to 'add value and expand' drug prevention education for youth in Ontario

ONTARIO — How the city of Ontario will address drug prevention education for its school-aged children in the coming year remains to be seen, as about $10,000 that was budgeted overall for the past two fiscal years to do just that was unspent. However, two entities are working on respective proposals for consideration.
During the Ontario City Council meeting on Jan. 25, City Manager Adam Brown said the matter “was brought to our attention through the newspaper this past week.”
“That article created some conversation between Lifeways and also Altruistic, another mental health and drug addiction company in Ontario,” he said. “And they are both going to be putting together some ideas of how to use that money.”
Brown noted that Council President Ken Hart had put him in touch with Altruistic, thanking him for that lead.
The city manager explained to the council that he had spoken with Dr. Christopher Liu, executive director at Lifeways, to clarify that the city was not looking to go back and pay them for work that had already been done.
“We’re looking to add value and expand,” Brown said.
Once he gets ideas and proposals back from Lifeways and Altruistic, Brown will bring them back to the council so members can consider how best to spend the money budgeted for drug prevention education.
Past council members selected to have Lifeways conduct the program, Brown said, as “they already have a drug education program.” However, at the end of each of the past two fiscal years, no invoices have been received by the city from Lifeways.
When the newspaper reached out to Lifeways to learn more about why that didn’t pan out, Liu responded saying that there had been some changes in leadership there in the recent past, and that he, himself, was just learning of the plan through the newspaper article.
During the council meeting, Ontario Mayor Riley Hill asked Brown whether the expanded education would pertain solely to marijuana or to all drugs.
Brown said that the recommendation from the city’s marijuana ad hoc committee was to use some of the city’s tax revenues from recreational dispensaries on drug-prevention education by youth, targeting youth as the audience, but added that he was unclear if it was marijuana or all drugs.
Councilor John Kirby, noting that he served on that committee, stated that he believed it was “just drug use, not just marijuana,” with those funds.
Additionally, he noted that when the No Pot Ontario political action committee was disbanded, it donated its funds to Lifeways through Judy Trask, prevention education coordinator.
The PAC developed in 2018 in an effort to stop voters from overturning the city’s ban on sales of recreational marijuana.
The city of Ontario is paying a lobbying firm $15,000 to try to see Senate Bill 1506 get passed by the 2022 Oregon Legislature.
The session begins today, and is set to wrap up in 35 days due to it being an even year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Here's a thought. How bout we start with the DA and Judges. Sooooo much more could and should be said. Vote wisely next time. Just because their names are familiar on the ballot is a bad reason to mark that box again.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.