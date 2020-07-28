BAKER CITY — Two people from Hood River drowned in the Oxbow Reservoir, while fishing below the Brownlee Dam on Monday.
According to a news release from the Baker County Sheriff’s Office, Wyatt James Smith, 14, and a family friend, Matthew Titus Kellogg, 41, had been walking in the water, when Smith’s father, Shaun Jason Moore, saw them having difficulty.
He told police later that they appeared to be floating. Moore attempted to go in the water as he saw Smith and Kellogg go under, but was not able to reach them and they did not resurface.
“It was a terrible day for them,” said an official from the Sheriff’s Office.
The men had been there with a larger party, so the sheriff’s office did not need to offer assistance as far as a ride, but did help the people with contacting others and making arrangements, the official said.
After a 911 call, multiple agencies responded.
Baker County Sheriff deputies launched two boats and jet ski at the scene and bodies were located in about 10 feet of water, the release said and were recovered by divers.
Assisting the Baker County Sheriff’s Office was the Washington County and Adams County Sheriff’s Offices, Idaho Power Company and Baker County Search and Rescue.
