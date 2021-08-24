ONTARIO — Two of the six people who had turned in their application by the Aug. 18 deadline for the vacant seat on the Ontario City Council have withdrawn their applications, and one more was discovered to have been sent in by the deadline by fax, according to new information received from City Recorder Tori Barnett on Monday. The term for the seat, previously held by Freddy Rodriguez, who was recalled by electors in July, is through Dec. 13, 2022.
Applicants Cydney Cooke and Adrianna Contreras withdrew their applications on Monday, and no reasons were provided. Additionally, Susann Mills submitted her application by fax, according to Barnett.
“But that document was not retrieved until this morning,” Barnett wrote in an email on Monday. “Via her fax data, she met the deadline for submission, so she will be included in the process.”
Other applicants for the seat include Charlotte Cablay, McShane Erlebach, James Grissett and Margaret Hesse.
The candidates will be invited to attend the City Council’s meeting today. At the meeting each will be given an opportunity to address the council regarding their request to be considered to fill the seat, and the Council will also have the chance to ask questions of the candidates. Along with the applications, applicants had to fill out a questionnaire.
Information from previous applicants was printed in the newspaper Friday. Information on Mills follows.
Susann Mills
Mills has lived in Ontario for 44 years, and has been the owner/manager of Mills Manor Apartments since 1985. She said she is running because she has a general passion for the city, and that her business has given her experience interacting with the city and its citizens.
She said the greatest opportunity for Ontario is growth, which would in turn create job opportunities and improve education and recreational opportunities.
On the other hand, Mills said the greatest challenge is the high crime rate, housing shortage and lack of social activities.
Mills said there needs to be positive changes in the future, and that she desires to be a part of that.
Mills has served on several city council committees, as well as volunteered for Elks Emblem Club. She also has done judicial mediation.
What’s next
After the interviews at tonight’s meeting, the City Council will decide who to pick. During its July 27 meeting, the council decided it would also gather public feedback from citizen comments regarding the candidate interviews on its Facebook page, where its meetings are broadcast live. The council said it would then consider the feedback on those candidates “for a couple weeks,” with the aim of picking an applicant at its Sept. 14 meeting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.