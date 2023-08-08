New fund proposed for sage grouse mitigation

Male sage grouse perform their mating dance at a lek in central Idaho in this photo from 2005. A new proposal for an in-lieu fee fund would help lower mitigation costs to companies developing in areas with sage-grouse habitat.

 Leslie Thompson photo

MALHEUR COUNTY -- Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife is in its third phase of revising the Greater Sage-Grouse Conservation Assessment and Strategy for Oregon, a document that was last updated in 2011. A formal comment period opened in July and will go through the ODFW Commission meeting in December.

The draft chapters of the Conservation Assessment and Strategy are now available for public review and comment, which will be used to produce the final draft that will be presented to the commission for its review on Dec. 15. In conjunction, ODFW’s Sage-Grouse Planning Team will host a series of in-person, public meetings in eastern Oregon counties with sage-grouse habitat to gather input on the first draft version of the updated habitat maps.



