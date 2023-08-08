Male sage grouse perform their mating dance at a lek in central Idaho in this photo from 2005. A new proposal for an in-lieu fee fund would help lower mitigation costs to companies developing in areas with sage-grouse habitat.
MALHEUR COUNTY -- Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife is in its third phase of revising the Greater Sage-Grouse Conservation Assessment and Strategy for Oregon, a document that was last updated in 2011. A formal comment period opened in July and will go through the ODFW Commission meeting in December.
The draft chapters of the Conservation Assessment and Strategy are now available for public review and comment, which will be used to produce the final draft that will be presented to the commission for its review on Dec. 15. In conjunction, ODFW’s Sage-Grouse Planning Team will host a series of in-person, public meetings in eastern Oregon counties with sage-grouse habitat to gather input on the first draft version of the updated habitat maps.
There will be two in-person public meetings in the Malheur District this month; both meetings will be held on Aug. 16.
The first will be from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. in Vale; it will be at the Malheur Education Service District, 363 A St. W.
The second meeting will be from 6 to 8 p.m. in Jordan Valley; it will be at the Jordan Valley Lions Club, 902 U.S. 95 (Bassett).
The public can review the updated maps prior to the meetings on ODFW’s Sage-Grouse webpage.
Members of the public are encouraged to submit comments on the sage-grouse plan revision by using ODFW’s online form: https://bit.ly/47jO17l.
For more information, contact the ODFW Sage-Grouse Planning Team at SageGrouse.Plan@odfw.oregon.gov or Skyler Vold, ODFW Sage-Grouse Conservation Coordinator at (541) 589-4297.
According to information on Oregon Dept. of Fish and Wildlife's website, the agency first developed a plan for the conservation and management of greater sage-grouse in Oregon in 2005. The last update in 2011 included a process for defining and delineating the most important sage-grouse habitats in Oregon. These “Priority Areas for Conservation” are necessary to conserve 90% of Oregon’s greater sage-grouse population and include both core and low-density habitats.
"The CAAS recommends the core and low-density habitat maps be updated as new information is obtained on sage-grouse distribution and habitat use in Oregon," reads the information. "Over the past 12 years, Oregon has discovered over 150 new leks, acquired over a million locations from radio- and GPS- marked sage-grouse, and has benefitted from improved habitat suitability models."
The goal of updating the maps is to ensure ODFW is managing sage-grouse with the most current scientific knowledge, according to the information.
