ROME
A teenage motorist from Battle Mountain, Nevada, died Friday as a result of injuries sustained when the pickup truck he was driving was hit by a sport utility vehicle on Highway 95, near milepost 98, which is south of Rome and north of McDermitt.
According to information from Oregon State Police, the troopers and emergency personnel responded to the crash at about 10:30 p.m. Friday.
Police say that a Subaru Tribeca, driven by Heidi Dunn, 51, of Spokane Valley, Washington was heading north and passing in a no-passing zone when she collided with a Toyota Tacoma driven by Hugh Moyes, 19.
Police say that Moyes was pronounced dead at the scene.
Dunn and a juvenile passenger were taken to a regional hospital by air ambulance, and five other passenger were taken by ground ambulance to a hospital.
State Police were assisted by Jordan Valley Ambulance, Humbolt County, Nevada EMS, Life Flight, and Oregon Department of Transportation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.