15 families poised to move into transitional homeless shelter Monday

ONTARIO
Ontario’s transitional homeless shelter, the joint project between the city of Ontario and Community in Action to provide temporary shelter to homeless people within the city, is gaining more momentum and is soon to be allowing people to move in to the new site located at 123 N.W. Third Ave.
Following an update on Dec. 8, Community in Action Executive Director Barb Higinbotham said that the individual housing units that comprise the shelter site were moved to the new location by crews from Jacobs, the City of Ontario’s Public Works department, after which the units were hooked up to electricity.
Reaching out to Higinbotham via email on Wednesday, for an update on the ongoing project, the Argus learned more details about what is being done and how close the site is to opening.
“We were trying to get the folks moved in today, however, we are working on a few last details at the site. There is some concrete that needs removed and gravel to spread so it doesn’t get muddy when the ground thaws,” wrote Higinbotham.
She explained that from her understanding this work “may be” done on Wednesday afternoon and will depend on timing.
“We have 15 families that are ready to move in. Priscilla [Garcia] is working closely with Origins and we are almost there,” wrote Higinbotham, “The fence is scheduled to be done in January but this is not something we are waiting on.”
In an additional follow-up email later in the afternoon, Higinbotham provided further information.
“We are waiting on the ramps to be installed before we can open,” she wrote.
She said that this has been “such a great community effort” as for the opening date, “it’s looking like a Monday opening.”
The shelter project was initially started as a pilot temporary winter-only shelter. Now that the shelter has been relocated, officials have discussed but not made any permanent plans about it being open year round.
