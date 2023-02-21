For each 529 college saving plan accounts opened (or existing) in the 2022-23 school year for students age 19 and younger who reside in the Ontario School District, $100 will be invested in a 50/50 match from the city of Ontario and the Oregon Department of Treasury. Since the launch of Ontario Promise at the start of the school year, only 71 new accounts have been created.
ONTARIO — It’s more than halfway through the 2022-23 school year and the majority of money available to Ontario students from the city of Ontario toward college is still sitting around waiting to get invested. Every student age 19 and younger in the Ontario School District is eligible to get $100 in a college savings account this school year. However, only 108 have received it, with others needing only to set up an Oregon College Savings account.
To date, the city has invested $5,400 into college savings accounts, but that’s far short of what was hoped to be invested. Overall, the city budgeted $130,000 for the 2022-23 school year and another $100,000 for the 2023-24 school year.
Finance Director Kari Ott told the Ontario City Council at its meeting on Feb. 14 that $5,400 was the number as of December 2022.
The city of Ontario is pitching in $50 to each account set up with Oregon Department of Treasury adding in another $50. The state match is only good the first year, with officials planning to determine the state’s match for 2023-24 based on how many accounts were opened the first year.
All a person has to do to get signed up for Ontario Promise go online to oregoncollegesavings.com and sign up or fill out a paper application and send it in. The paper application option is a waiver the state came up with after finding out that having a checking account was a barrier for some people to setting up an account. With that option, a checking account is not needed.
Once the account is set up, the 97914 zip code will trigger an automatic deposit of $100 for the 2022-23 school year, with $50 coming from Ontario and the other $50 coming from the state. For about 37 individuals who already had an account set up in which the beneficiary is 19 or younger, a deposit was already made.
As initially incepted, Ontario Promise was only going to fund $100 each to students in certain grades in Ontario for the next two school years. The City Council OK’d budgeting $130,000 from unexpected marijuana revenues in 2021-22 for the 2022-23 school year. For the 2022-23 budget, the council allocated another $100,000 for the 2023-24 school year.
Once the state got involved in the planning process, the plan underwent several changes with the ad hoc committee. Finally, a plan was developed to get $100 each into all students accounts by reducing the city’s share to $50 and the state picking up the other half.
The accounts are flexible and can help a student go to any school that is eligible for federal financial aid. This includes four-year institutions, community colleges, trade school, apprenticeship programs, etc. at schools throughout the U.S. or around the world that are accredited for federal aid.
Additionally, it can be used for any required cost of attendance related to college courses, such as welding equipment for welding classes.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.