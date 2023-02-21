$124K sits on table for Ontario students to pick up in 2022-23 school year

For each 529 college saving plan accounts opened (or existing) in the 2022-23 school year for students age 19 and younger who reside in the Ontario School District, $100 will be invested in a 50/50 match from the city of Ontario and the Oregon Department of Treasury. Since the launch of Ontario Promise at the start of the school year, only 71 new accounts have been created.

ONTARIO — It’s more than halfway through the 2022-23 school year and the majority of money available to Ontario students from the city of Ontario toward college is still sitting around waiting to get invested. Every student age 19 and younger in the Ontario School District is eligible to get $100 in a college savings account this school year. However, only 108 have received it, with others needing only to set up an Oregon College Savings account.

To date, the city has invested $5,400 into college savings accounts, but that’s far short of what was hoped to be invested. Overall, the city budgeted $130,000 for the 2022-23 school year and another $100,000 for the 2023-24 school year.



