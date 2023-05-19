ONTARIO — It’s scholarship season and many students getting ready to attend college, and one who already is, are benefitting from a round of funds from Four Rivers Association of Realtors. It is among many local organizations that hold fundraisers throughout the year for just that purpose.

For many years, the association has offered scholarships to students in Malheur County as well as Payette and Washington counties. Funds are raised with one major fundraiser and sometimes a small one here or there, according to president Myra Attebery.



