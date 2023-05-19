Eleven students earned $1,000 scholarships from Four Rivers Association of Realtors. Some of them were able to attend a luncheon held in their honor at Mackey's Public House on May 17. Pictured, from left, are Scholarship Committee members Marcee Rynearson and Myra Attebery; students Brianna Marshall, Zane Bidwell, Jake Larson, Adyson Bridgewater, Elaina Hoffman and Quinci Marvin; and committee members Lori McKinney and Melanie Hickey.
Eleven students earned $1,000 scholarships from Four Rivers Association of Realtors. Some of them were able to attend a luncheon held in their honor at Mackey's Public House on May 17. Pictured, from left, are Scholarship Committee members Marcee Rynearson and Myra Attebery; students Brianna Marshall, Zane Bidwell, Jake Larson, Adyson Bridgewater, Elaina Hoffman and Quinci Marvin; and committee members Lori McKinney and Melanie Hickey.
ONTARIO — It’s scholarship season and many students getting ready to attend college, and one who already is, are benefitting from a round of funds from Four Rivers Association of Realtors. It is among many local organizations that hold fundraisers throughout the year for just that purpose.
For many years, the association has offered scholarships to students in Malheur County as well as Payette and Washington counties. Funds are raised with one major fundraiser and sometimes a small one here or there, according to president Myra Attebery.
On May 17, members of the association’s scholarship committee met with students at who were selected as finalists at Mackey’s Public House. Each received lunch and $1,000 for their continued education purposes.
“It was great,” Attebery said of getting together with the students.
She said that Scholarship Chairwoman Marci Rynearson and the rest of the scholarship committee worked hard to decide who got the scholarships. Rynearson said altogether there were seven committee members reviewing applications.
She said 28 students applied for a scholarship, which are awarded based on a point system for criteria. These include scores on a written essay, letters of recommendation, community involvement and community service, grade-point average and leadership.
A list follows of this year’s scholarship recipients.
