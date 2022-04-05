ONTARIO — Are dice games your thing? Do you enjoy helping cancer patients? Or do you just want to get out and have some fun?
If you answered ‘yes’ to any of these questions, The FA Club’s 10th annual Bunco Bash at Four Rivers Cultural Center this coming Saturday may be up your alley. The event features the tagline “Bash out cancer,” according to a news release by club co-founders Kellie Campbell, Carrie Draper and Minnie Gosse.
According to Campbell, the proceeds from the bash will benefit local patients by helping them pay for related needs.
“We have raised money for different cancer awareness groups but never knew where our money went so we decided to do something about that,” wrote Campbell in an email to the Argus on March 31. “We have total control of our money and know where every penny is spent. We help local cancer patients with bills, trips and daily expenses. We have helped patients from the LaGrande area to the Boise area.”
Bunco is a dice game in which players attempt to roll specific numbers on the dice, depending on the round’s target. The game involves multiple players, divided into teams.
“The Bunco Bash is a lot of fun and very easy to play,” Campbell added. “We host a live and silent auctions that night.”
The bash will begin with a happy hour at 5 p.m., with bunco games set to begin at 6 p.m. Admission is $25.
