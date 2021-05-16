ONTARIO — The Ontario Public Works committee meeting on Wednesday covered the topic of the chip seal program for the city’s streets.
Ontario Public Works Director Al Cablay, with Jacobs, the City of Ontario’s public works department, presented “the latest version of what we do as far as chip sealing” to the committee.
Cablay said this will happen after school “let out for the summer” so that when school is back in session, “people will see it” and parents will be informed of the upcoming changes for the new school year and said “at this point we are still working out the details.”
Cablay said he wanted to give community members an update.
Public Works Committee Chairman Bernie Babcock asked if Cablay had an idea of when the city staff report regarding these changes will be completed and made available for the committee to review.
“We hope by fall,” said Cablay.
He went on to say that school administrators wanted a chance to discuss the proposed changes, in addition to addressing the “ownership of the side road” near the school.
Cablay said he wanted every issue “vetted and identified” before bringing it back to the committee.
“The roadway does have a little bit of a switchback in it and so that concerns us a little bit because of the liability,” he said.
The committee had no further questions for Cablay regarding the proposed actions.
