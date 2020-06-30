PAYETTE — In the afternoon of June 23, Payette County paramedics and Payette Police responded to a report that a child, age 1 and 1/2, had fallen from a second-story window in the 1800 block of Center Avenue.
According to Police Chief John Plaza, the child landed in gravel and is expected to recover.
“The child suffered no serious injury and will be OK according to our detective,” said Plaza in an email on Saturday.
Plaza said the incident is still under investigation and no charges are contemplated at this time.
