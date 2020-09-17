1 sentenced for stabbing at dispensary; Co-defendant set to enter plea in October

ONTARIO
A Nampa man will be facing over seven years in prison after a guilty plea related to a stabbing that took place at a local recreational marijuana dispensary in March.
In front of Malheur County Judge Erin Landis on Wednesday, Gerardo Lopez, who was born in 1993, was sentenced to 90 months in prison with 30 months of post-prison supervision for manslaughter in the second degree. This came after Lopez entered a plea deal for a lesser level than his original charge of manslaughter in the first degree on Sept. 3.
Originally, Lopez was also facing a charge of first degree assault, which was dismissed following the plea deal.
Luis Carlos Duran, who was born in 2000, is still facing charges of first degree murder and first degree assault following the same incident. Duran has a settlement conference scheduled for Oct. 22, where he is also scheduled to enter a plea. Theoretically, according to Malheur County District Attorney David Goldthorpe, he could also enter a plea deal for a lesser level. The DA says this is due to a legal theory with homicide crimes, which enables a defendant to plea to a lesser level of crime.
At about 2:30 p.m. on March 1, Ontario police responded to a call at an Ontario marijuana dispensary after a man was stabbed outside the facility.
The victim, identified as Jonah Reyes, who was born in 1994 and an Ontario resident, died on scene. First responders did attempt life-saving measures.
According to Ontario Police Chief Steven Romero, the argument started inside the dispensary. Video footage and witness statements claim that the argument started when Reyes made a comment about Lopez’s shoes.
Romero said that when Reyes completed his transaction at the dispensary, he walked outside, and at that point Lopez allegedly punched him, knocking him to the ground. After that, Duran allegedly stabbed Reyes while he was on the ground. Goldthorpe confirmed on the phone today that it was not the punch that killed him, but the stabbing, however in a situation like that, where both men attacked, they each initially face the same charges.
