$1 million donor will get to name TVCC's CTE Center

Lettering on the newest building at Treasure Valley Community College, the Career & Technical Education Center, was installed in November of 2020. The center will soon be named by a person who stepped forward with a $1 Million donation for the opportunity.
ONTARIO — On Tuesday evening the Treasure Valley Community College Board during their regularly scheduled board meeting moved forward with putting a name on the newly constructed Career & Technical Education Center.
According to a news release, TVCC Foundation Executive Director Cathy Yasuda presented a recommendation from the foundation board to the board of education to approve the naming of the CTE Center with the acceptance of a $1 million gift to the foundation.
Yasuda said she was approached by a donor willing to contribute $1 million to TVCC in exchange for a naming opportunity for the CTE Center.
For the building that was completed in November of 2020, Yasuda said the donor wants to provide ongoing support for the new facility in the way of scholarships for CTE/STEM, students with physical disabilities and funds for program development and equipment needs.
“What a huge opportunity for the college. This contribution marks the single largest gift the TVCC Foundation has received from an individual donor,” Yasuda said. “We are excited to have such a fitting and appropriate name placed on the new building.”
TVCC President Dana Young said this significant gift will be transformational for the college.
“We are honored and grateful to this generous donor for this huge investment in our current and future CTE/STEM Programs and for creating scholarship support for our students that will continue for years to come,” Young said.
Yasuda said the name of the donor will be announced at a later date.
