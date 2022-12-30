MALHEUR COUNTY — Oregon will see millions of dollars flowing in from a Congressional omnibus appropriations bill, which will trickle to every corner of the state. Overall there are 145 community-initiated projects in the state that are set to be funded, including more than $10 million for projects in Malheur County. The bill champions family farms, rural housing and other important issues and will be a boon for Oregon’s agricultural and rural communities.
Oregon’s U.S. Sens. Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden announced the investments Dec. 22, when it was still heading to the House of Representatives to be cleared. The following day, the House passed the $1.7 trillion spending package before sending it on to President Joe Biden’s desk for signing.
The funding includes $3 million for Owyhee Irrigation District for its Kingman Lateral Pipeline Project; $3 million for Treasure Valley Community College for its Nursing & Allied Health Professions Center; and $5 million for the Oregon Food Bank for facilities and equipment in Multnomah, Wasco and Malheur counties.
Clancy Flynn, general manager of the irrigation district expressed gratitude to the senators for their support and excitement about what the project means for the district.
“Piping the first mile of the Kingman lateral will save money and stabilize the embankment, ensuring irrigation delivery to 6,500 acres,” said Flynn in comments gathered from stakeholders that were provided by the lawmakers in their release.
TVCC President Dana Young echoed her gratitude for the lawmakers, championing the lawmakers’ support of higher education and the community college’s commitment to preparing future generations of health-care professionals.
“A new Nursing & Allied Health Professions Center will ensure that TVCC is prepared to meet changing trends in health-care education well into the future, while also addressing the immediate workforce needs of health-care providers both locally and in our region,” she said.
Susannah Morgan, CEO for Oregon Food Bank said the investment would be used toward the Ontario Community Food Center and Columbia Gorge Food Bank. It will “significantly increase our ability to meet the rising need for food assistance here in Oregon,” she said.
Morgan also expressed gratitude to the Democratic lawmakers, stating that the nonprofit’s aim is to “continue to move toward a future where our communities never know hunger.”
Merkley and Wyden said that they had gathered local feedback during town halls held in each Oregon county every year. This is done “to ensure local feedback informs every aspect of their work” at Capitol Hill.
During those, “I hear from folks in every corner of the state about what matters most to them, including ensuring our world-class agriculture sector has the support it needs to grow and thrive,” said Merkley.
He previously served as the top Democrat on the Appropriations subcommittee that writes the Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and Related Agencies bill.
“The agriculture bill I championed includes significant investments for family farms, rural housing, food assistance, habitat restoration, and wildfire smoke recovery. The legislation also prioritizes making Oregon’s agriculture more resilient to the impacts of climate chaos to protect the livelihoods of our farmers, ranchers, and producers. These huge investments will benefit farms and families in every corner of the state.”
Key funding for agriculture in the bill includes $3.7 billion for disaster relief; $75 million for watershed and flood prevention operations; $5 million for wine grape smoke exposure research; $110 million for rural energy saving program; $111 million increase in Oregon agriculture research and facilities; $1.5 million for the Western Rangeland Precision Livestock center, $3 million for rangeland precision livestock management; $1.487 billion for rental assistance and $48 million for rural housing service vouchers, $4.4 billion for rural development programs; $145 million for rural communities opioid response program, $12.5 million for state offices of rural health and $5 million to establish an office of rural health at the CDC; $40 million for the summer EBT program; $4 million to improve hemp genetic research and breeding with new techniques;
Wyden noted that family farmers and ranchers have put Oregon “on the map as an agriculture powerhouse,” helping to support jobs across the state. It will help family farms continue to thrive and meet challenges, such as the climate, he said.
"It also puts families front and center, helping to get more folks in rural Oregon housed with food on the table,” Wyden said. “I will keep fighting to secure similar investments that support all Oregon families and provide opportunities to grow our rural economies."
