MALHEUR COUNTY — Oregon will see millions of dollars flowing in from a Congressional omnibus appropriations bill, which will trickle to every corner of the state. Overall there are 145 community-initiated projects in the state that are set to be funded, including more than $10 million for projects in Malheur County. The bill champions family farms, rural housing and other important issues and will be a boon for Oregon’s agricultural and rural communities.

Oregon’s U.S. Sens. Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden announced the investments Dec. 22, when it was still heading to the House of Representatives to be cleared. The following day, the House passed the $1.7 trillion spending package before sending it on to President Joe Biden’s desk for signing.



Tags

Load comments