Newgrass band Molly in the Mineshaft to offer concert for general public, special-needs population

CALDWELL — When Molly in the Mineshaft rolls into Caldwell on April 20, they’ll be preparing for two unique concerts.
This self-proclaimed “Newgrass” band blends traditional roots music and instruments with a fresh approach that could include anything from Orange Blossom Special to Ozzy Osbourne. Their “Americana ala Carte” concert features a unique format, where an audience member chooses the next song from a musical menu when their number is drawn. They might play “I’ll Fly Away” from the Sunday Dinner category, followed by “Bill’s Reel” from the Fast Food category, with fast and furious fiddle playing by a winner at the Weiser Fiddle Festival. Whether they are playing “The Devil Went Down to Georgia” or one of their snappy originals, the audience can expect toe-tapping tunes the whole family will enjoy. This is the second time Molly in the Mineshaft appears on the Caldwell Fine Arts Season, and was brought back because of the frequent requests of patrons.
The second concert is one of the favorites of Caldwell Fine Arts Executive Director Alison Moulton. She explains their concept for the Molly in the Mineshaft sensory-friendly, special-needs concert that will happen at 1 p.m. on April 20.
“We have presented this type of concert since 2015 and it is my favorite one every year. I have two nephews with disabilities, and the way I connect best with them is through music. They are non-verbal, but they are highly expressive when it comes to their musical preferences. I know that there are many others who would enjoy a concert, but their caregivers may not feel comfortable bringing them to a typical concert experience that doesn’t allow for freedom of movement or singing along whenever you want. We’ve created an inclusive atmosphere where everyone can come and enjoy the music in their own way. We always have a great time!”
The concert is careful with sound and light levels, and provides fidgets and earplugs. Caldwell Fine Arts also provides a Social Experience booklet, available at www.caldwellfinearts.org, that helps prepare patrons for the concert by showing pictures of the concert hall, introducing the band, and explaining what to expect. There will also be an ASL interpreter at the concert for the hearing-impaired. Molly in the Mineshaft will play folksongs from around the world, with a focus on involving the audience. A musical “petting zoo” will be available for patrons to feel and play some of the instruments they will hear during the concert both before and after the concert. All ages and abilities are invited. Some parents may find this concert is also suitable for younger children who aren’t ready for a traditional concert or those who would prefer a sensory-friendly experience.
Tickets for both concerts are available at www.caldwellfinearts.org or at (208) 717-5368.
