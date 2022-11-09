A first-of-its-kind statewide firearm injury report from Oregon Health & Science University reveals thousands of injuries affecting urban and rural counties alike across Oregon.

The report, compiled by the newly developing Gun Violence Prevention Research Center at OHSU, finds a 90% increase in the number of firearm injuries treated in Oregon emergency departments from 2019 to 2021. The inaugural report, to be updated quarterly, gathered data that had been reported by hospital emergency departments from 2018 to 2021.



Tags

Load comments